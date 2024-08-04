Politics
Founder of defense company SADAT dies at 79
Adnan Tanrverdi, the founder of SADAT, a Turkish defense contractor widely regarded as Ankara's secret weapon in wars in North Africa and the Middle East, died Sunday at the age of 79, Agence France-Presse reported, citing Turkish media.
Tanrverdi founded the private military company in 2012 and was also a senior adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan between 2016 and 2020.
Tanrverdi was a brigadier general whose service ended during the purge of Islamist influences from the traditionally secular military in 1996. In 2012, he founded SADAT International Defense Consultancy.
SADAT has attracted international attention for its clandestine role in promoting Turkish interests abroad, although Tanrverdi's son and current director of the company, Melih Tanrverdi, told AFP in 2021 that it had “nothing to do with being a mercenary organization.”
The company's manifesto on its website states that it wants to establish “defense collaboration and defense industry cooperation among Islamic countries to help [the] The Islamic world is taking its rightful place among the superpowers.
The proposed scope of action extends from North Africa to the Middle East and parts of Central and South-East Asia.
An AFP investigation in May revealed that SADAT was responsible for recruiting pro-Turkish mercenaries in Syria and sending them to Niger to protect Turkish interests and projects, including mines.
And in 2020, the United States said SADAT had sent teams to Libya to train Syrian fighters supporting the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.
The Syrian Center for Justice and Accountability also said SADAT was “responsible for the international airlift of mercenaries” to Libya and Azerbaijan, which was then at war with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Asked in May, the Turkish Defense Ministry told AFP that “all these allegations are false…”.
