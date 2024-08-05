Emma Sidi Is Sue Gray criticises bureaucratic chatter and sordid revelations | Edinburgh Festival 2024





Sue Gray is one of the UK’s most famous names, but few of us know anything about her. Emma Sidi has stepped in with her new fringe show, which doesn’t imagine what Gray might look like, but how to portray her in the funniest way. So instead of a mute bureaucrat, we have a meddlesome chatterbox and a view of the highest echelons of power that’s less Yes Minister and more EastEnders. Do we remember lockdown? Sidis Sue asks her audience. Holy shit! I don’t remember that line from the Partygate report. It’s a brilliant idea, but does it hold up over a series? Yes, because the character is gregarious, drawing a willing audience to share his chatty confidence, but also because the Starstruck star cleverly structures the hour around Gray’s trajectory from unknown civil servant turned Boris Johnson’s scourge to Keir Starmer’s henchwoman. The latter is, in Sue’s jargon, dripping with rice: his complex chemistry with Sunak and then Starmer forms one of the series' craziest subplots. Sidi also livens up the proceedings by giving the Downing Street chief of staff a sinister (and ridiculously seductive) inner life that she reveals in her buffer language, Spanish, when things get tense. There are also intermissions, when Sue, in a suit and boots, heads to the water cooler to silently bond with members of the audience. Perhaps Sidi's conclusion goes too far, as our new prime minister begins to morph into his predecessor, and Gray is offered up as a replacement for all of us who desperately need change. But if that ending seems crudely contrived, Sue is good company for the preceding 60 minutes, and very endearing, relishing the perks of a Foreign Office job (it's nice to go abroad, isn't it?), and surfing the Asos website when she's supposed to be investigating Partygate. And behind Sidi's devilish idiocy and talent as a performer, there's a sympathetic democratic impulse at play, as a commonality is asserted between noble matters of state and the humdrum lives of the rest of us. It's more fun than a party at Number 10, and legal too.

