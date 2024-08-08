PM Modi extends best wishes to Bangladesh's new interim leader Muhammad Yunus





New Delhi, August 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Nobel laureate and microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus, 84, who was sworn in as Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday evening, saying the new regime would restore peace and provide protection to Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country. “My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on his assumption of office. We look forward to an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfil the common aspirations of our two peoples for peace, security and development,” Prime Minister Modi said in a message posted on X. Amid the violence that led to Sheikh Hasina's resignation and her flight from the country, there have been reports of attacks on Hindus, their property and places of worship. Yunus was competing in the Paris Olympics as the country was gripped by widespread unrest and violence. The 84-year-old former banker landed in Dhaka on Thursday afternoon, hours before his inauguration ceremony. After taking the oath, Yunus said he would “defend, support and protect the constitution and discharge his duties with sincerity.” Her major role in the military-backed interim government became evident hours after Sheikh Hasina left the country on Monday amid massive protests against quotas that left several dead. A renowned social entrepreneur, banker and economist, Yunus is also hailed as the “father of microfinance” for founding Grameen Bank in 1983 and pioneering the concepts of microcredit and microfinance. In 2006, he and the bank were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for their work to create economic and social development from the bottom up. Although Yunus is a well-known figure in Bangladesh, he had remained largely out of the political scene, except for a brief stint in February 2007, when he founded “Nogarik Shakti” (citizen power) before announcing his retirement from politics in May 2007. He also shared a tumultuous relationship with Sheikh Hasina, whom he accused of destroying the legacy of his father and Bangladesh's founder, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Born on June 28, 1940 in Chittagong district, Yunus was educated at Chittagong Collegiate School before obtaining a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Dhaka. He then received a PhD in economics from Vanderbilt University in the United States on a Fulbright scholarship in 1969. On his return to Bangladesh in 1972, Yunus became head of the economics department at Chittagong University. From 1993 to 1995, Yunus was appointed by the UN Secretary-General as a member of the International Advisory Group for the Fourth World Conference on Women. He was also a distinguished member of the Global Commission on Women's Health, the Advisory Council on Sustainable Economic Development, and the UN Expert Group on Women and Finance.

