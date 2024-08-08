Latest Marquette Poll Shows Harris, Trump Tied in Wisconsin





Despite a new presidential candidate, the latest poll from Marquette University Law School shows the swing state of Wisconsin is on familiar ground, with former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris tied.

Among registered voters, the latest Marquette poll shows Harris with 49 percent of the vote, to Trump’s 50 percent. Among likely voters, the poll is reversed, with Harris leading Trump, 50 percent to 49 percent.

It's Marquette's first investigation since June, and in that month and a half, the political world has changed.

Trump survived an assassination attempt and President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, endorsing Harris. Republicans held their national convention, with Trump selecting Ohio U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate. Harris, who became the Democratic nominee in a virtual roll call, picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Monday.

The latest Marquette poll was conducted among 877 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.6 percentage points. It was conducted from July 24 to Aug. 1, so it did not measure voter attitudes since Walz was added to the Democratic ticket.

But this new wave of events followed, including the shift from Biden to Harris at the top of the ticket, which gave Democrats a boost in other polls. In the June Marquette poll, Biden and Trump were tied. The fact that Harris is getting similar numbers in the polls just two weeks into her campaign suggests that voters have quickly adjusted to this shift.

This idea is confirmed by the number of Wisconsin voters who believed Biden was right to drop out of the race about three weeks ago (79%). That includes the vast majority of Democrats, 91%.

Had Biden remained a candidate, the poll suggests Trump would have taken the lead, 47 to 42.

“It’s a dramatic increase,” said Charles Franklin, who runs the poll, of how quickly Harris has closed the gap left by Biden. “Democrats had been unenthusiastic about Biden all year. After the debate, that lack of enthusiasm, I think, turned into a near depression, and when he made that decision, it opened the door to a new campaign.”

The results released Wednesday will be closely watched in Wisconsin, where four of the last six presidential races have been decided by less than a percentage point.

Third-party and independent candidates lose vote share

The poll results also came a day after four independent candidates, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed to run on the November ballot. If the results are final, Wisconsinites could see as many as nine presidential candidates on their ballots, including candidates from the Green, Libertarian and Constitutional parties.

The poll asked voters about the seven major potential candidates, including independents Kennedy and Cornel West, Jill Stein of the Green Party, Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver and Randall Terry of the Constitution Party.

In such a contest between multiple candidates, Harris comes out on top with 45 percent of the vote of registered voters, and Trump gets 43 percent. Kennedy would get 8 percent, and Stein and Oliver about 1 percent. West and Terry would get less than 0.5 percent.

Kennedy's share of voters remained the same as in June, but other third-party and independent candidates saw their shares of voters decline.

Wisconsin third-party and independent candidates received 5.5% of the vote in 2016, and just 1.5% overall in 2020. Both races were decided by less than a percentage point, so these candidates have a chance to have a significant impact on major-party candidates.

Excitement builds after Harris enters the race

Democratic activists have reported a surge of energy in Harris' campaign after she received Biden's endorsement last month. Wednesday's poll numbers also show voter enthusiasm has increased significantly.

“There was a very rapid embrace of Harris, which I think is interesting,” Franklin said. “The party rallied around her very quickly, which boosted people’s perception of her in terms of popularity. It changed the Democrats’ view of how the campaign was going, and it sort of overshadowed or overshadowed the Republican convention, which is normally where you get a boost at the convention.”

Harris gained among least enthusiastic, moderately and somewhat enthusiastic voters, while Trump led among most enthusiastic voters.

Sixty-one percent of voters said they were eager to vote, up from 46 percent in July. That number corresponds not only with the Democratic shift, but also with the assassination attempt on Trump, the Republican National Convention and the announcement of Vance as Trump’s running mate.

And there has been a “slight decrease in double haters,” or voters who dislike both candidates, according to Franklin, from 17% in June to 11% in July.

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin speaks during a celebration marking the return of Wisconsin Point Cemeteries to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewas on Aug. 18, 2022. Danielle Kaeding/WPR Baldwin continues to lead Hovde in a closely watched U.S. Senate race

Democratic incumbent Sen. Tammy Baldwin leads her most likely Republican opponent, businessman Eric Hovde, 53 percent to 46 percent among registered voters. That’s a slight increase from June, when Baldwin led 52 percent to 47 percent among registered and likely voters.

Baldwin's Senate seat is one of several seats Democrats are defending to maintain their advantage in that chamber. His approval rating is 44 percent, as is his underdog rating. Hovde's approval rating is 24 percent, and his underdog rating is 37 percent.

The percentage of voters who say they don’t know enough to form an opinion about Hovde has declined significantly over the course of his campaign, from 82% in January to 38% in polls this month. During that period, his approval rating has increased more than his approval rating.

According to Franklin, Gov. Tony Evers is Wisconsin's most popular elected official. His approval rating is 51 percent and his disapproval rating is 44 percent. That number has remained steady since June.

