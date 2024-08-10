Thousands protest in Belgrade against lithium mining project | Protests News





Protesters say they fear the project by mining giant Rio Tinto will pollute water sources and endanger public health.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the Serbian capital to protest the restart of a controversial lithium mine that is expected to serve as a vital energy source in Europe's green energy transition. Ahead of Saturday's rally in Belgrade, two leading protesters said they were briefly detained by security officials who warned that any action to block roads during the demonstration would be considered illegal. “We came here today to raise our voice against something that goes beyond politics,” popular actress Svetlana Bojkovic said at the rally, where a large crowd chanted “There will be no mining,” among other slogans. Serbia has vast lithium deposits near the western town of Loznica, where a mining project developed by Anglo-Australian mining giant Rio Tinto is a continuing political fault line in the Balkan country because of its potential environmental impacts. The deposits were discovered in 2004, but weeks of mass protests forced the government to halt the project in 2022. But the government recently reversed course on the issue, following a court ruling last month that the order to revoke Rio Tinto's permits was unconstitutional and unlawful. A few days later, the Serbian government gave the green light to restart the projects and signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union, considered the first step in the development of Serbia's lithium resources. Lithium is a strategically precious metal needed for electric vehicle batteries, making it a critical tool in helping the automotive industry transition to greener production. The project remains unpopular among many Serbs, however, due to fears that the mine will pollute water sources and endanger public health. “I am in Belgrade because here we are defending the survival of life in Serbia,” said Slobodan Stanimirovic, a 58-year-old man from Radjevina in western Serbia, near the site of the future mine. The protest in Belgrade is the latest in a series of demonstrations across Serbia following the reinstatement of mining licenses. Activists and protesters have called on lawmakers to pass a law permanently banning lithium and boron mining in the country. Al Jazeera's Jelena Glusac, reporting from Belgrade on Saturday, said more people took part in the protest against the mining project than in recent rallies on other issues, including demonstrations last year after two mass shootings. It seems that lithium [mine proposal] managed to bring together more people than any other topic, Glusac said. Environmental groups have said they are prepared to block major traffic arteries across Serbia and engage in civil disobedience if the government refuses to act by an August 10 deadline set by activists. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has repeatedly promised that no mining operations will begin until guarantees regarding environmental safety protocols are established.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/8/10/thousands-protest-in-serbias-belgrade-against-lithium-mining-project The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos