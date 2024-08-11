IGP MP's call not to equate corruption with race is timely, says Lee Lam Thye





KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay's call not to equate corruption with race is timely and commendable, says Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. He said many people fall into the trap of classifying race with habits and behaviors that are detrimental to the nation and unproductive. “There is no evidence, scientific or otherwise, that antisocial or destructive behavior is the defining characteristic of any particular breed,” said the president of the Alliance for a Safe Community. “Let us take an example from the vice-IGP and stop creating racial stereotypes that only hinder nation building,” he added when contacted on Sunday (August 11). Lee then said that corruption is the result of greed and lack of morality and added that it must be recognized as such and dealt with accordingly. “This is important because, as the senior police officer says, corruption has replaced drug abuse as the nation's number one enemy. “Corruption is a social scourge that transcends ethnic and other boundaries and affects people of all backgrounds and faiths,” he said. Lee said that by tackling corruption collectively rather than assigning responsibility based on religious criteria, there is a better chance of combating it effectively. “Let us promote a sense of unity and shared responsibility among all citizens, regardless of their religious or racial affiliations, to enable us to strengthen social cohesion and harmony,” Lee said. He added that blaming a specific group because of their religion or ethnicity can perpetuate harmful stereotypes and prejudices. “This can create divisions and animosity within society, thereby hampering efforts to address the root causes of corruption and take corrective action,” he said. Recognizing corruption as a pressing problem reflects a growing awareness of its profound consequences on the overall well-being of society, he added. “By engaging civil society, the media and individuals in the fight against corruption, Malaysia can empower its citizens to demand accountability and contribute to a more transparent and accountable society,” he said. In a video posted on Facebook on Wednesday (August 7), the deputy IGP said a true Muslim with strong faith would not accept bribes or turn corruption into a racial issue. He said that although corruption is widely condemned in the Quran, many of those caught taking bribes were Muslims and the issue had been turned into a racial problem by some. “If we are true Muslims, if we have strong faith, we will not accept bribes and we will not blame others. There is no need to blame non-Muslims,” ​​Ayob Khan said. Instead of pointing fingers at anyone, Ayob Khan also said officers should file reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if anyone offered them bribes. These people are distorting information to challenge the fact that the actions of MACC or government agencies are wrong, Ayob Khan added.

