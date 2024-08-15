Donald Trump ally criticizes his rallies





Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, criticized the Republican candidate's campaign rallies in an opinion piece yesterday, calling for a strategic shift to include video clips and more political content to get more votes in the 2024 presidential election.

In the Washington Times, Navarro argued that Trump “needs votes,” saying that “the current rally formula doesn’t adequately focus on the stark policy differences between him and Kamala Harris that will swing the election in key states.” He noted that when Trump opts for personal attacks on Vice President Harris instead of focusing on policy, it bolsters the vice president’s support among swing voters, not his own.

Navarro served as a trade adviser under Trump. He was detained for four months for refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He is the second Trump adviser to be charged with contempt of Congress.

The presidential race has shifted dramatically in the past month after President Joe Biden left the campaign on July 21 and subsequently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who garnered broad Democratic support.

As of Wednesday, most national poll aggregators show Harris leading Trump by a small margin in the national race; however, the presidency is determined by the Electoral College votes, not the popular vote.

Former Director of the U.S. Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro speaks onstage on day three of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Former Director of the U.S. Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro speaks onstage on day three of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. More Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Navarro encouraged Trump to “reimagine” his rallies as an “interactive experience” where “instead of telling his audience that she supports an open border, defunding the police, defunding Pennsylvania, men competing in women’s sports, or higher corporate taxes, Mr. Trump shows Ms. Harris expressing and revealing these stark differences in her own words on the giant screens throughout the arena and on the televisions of the spectators watching the rally.”

In a more dynamic exchange, Navarro envisions the “simulated interactions” as a platform for Trump to present “concrete solutions.” Stressing the need for specific policy content, Navarro suggested that Trump “present video clips of former and possibly future Trump advisers and Cabinet members offering details on specific policy steps he plans to take to control inflation, secure the border, bring peace to Ukraine and the Middle East, etc.”

He also recommended that Trump hold a press conference with “select advisers on the issues” before each rally.

Additionally, Navarro's fourth “synergy” suggestion for the former president is to “intersperse his remarks with video clips of citizens harmed by policies implemented by the Harris-Biden White House,” including tailoring the focus of the campaign rally to address issues specific to the local community.

Navarro said that approach would be easy because “there are a multitude of video clips that expose Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, as the 'woke,' radical, dangerous politicians that they are.”

His final advice is for the Republican candidate to start his rallies “on time, at 5 p.m. in prime time, and finish them quickly in 55 minutes,” so that television networks will want to cover them.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email Wednesday for comment.

