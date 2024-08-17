Trump Supporters Use Chicks Song To Hit Back At ProgressivesExBulletin





Donald Trump supporters on TikTok are using The Chicks' “Not Ready to Make Nice” as the soundtrack to their opposition to Kamala Harris. We explore the song's deeper history.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Marissa Moss isn't on TikTok, but over the past week, Moss, who is a country music journalist, says friends have been sending her TikToks that use the song.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG “NOT READY TO MAKE IT NICE”)

THE CHICKS: (Singing) And how can the words I spoke make someone lose their minds so much that they write me a letter saying that I had better shut up and sing, or my life would be over?

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The song is called “Not Ready To Make Nice.” It is composed by The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks.

MARISSA MOSS: The song is actually being used to soundtrack TikTok videos in support of President Trump in a sort of rebellion against Kamala Harris, and it's being used as a conservative rallying cry.

MARTIN: Which, Moss says, is kind of ironic, since the Chicks wrote the song as a protest song after they were banned from country radio in the early 2000s. Why? Because they were criticizing then-President George W. Bush's decision to invade Iraq.

MOSS: They got death threats. There were parties where people burned their records and ran over them with tractors.

FADEL: In a 2020 interview with NPR, Chicks lead singer Natalie Maines recalled that time.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

NATALIE MAINES: You know, we weren't the only ones saying things. There were a lot of people saying things. I think because we were in country music, we weren't supposed to be liberal, honestly. Apparently, it wasn't allowed.

MARTIN: The Chicks released “Not Ready To Make Nice” in 2006. Moss says the message was clear.

MOSS: They just said, you know what? We're not going to be nice. We're not going to apologize. We're going to stand our ground, and it was a pivotal moment for country music – for music in general – for a lot of reasons, because they were able to make this song about defiance and have success.

FADEL: Today, in 2024, women who support Donald Trump, Moss says, are appropriating this song as a protest song against Kamala Harris.

MOSS: They kind of use this word: “Okay, we're not going to be nice. We're not going to support a woman just because she's a woman. We're going to support Donald Trump at all costs.”

MARTIN: On TikTok, liberals are mocking conservatives who use the song, asking, “Do you know what these lyrics mean?” But TikTokers like Brianna Miller (ph), a Trump supporter, posted a video saying she doesn't care.

(EXCERPT FROM TIKTOK)

BRIANNA MILLER: You know what I find ironic is that the same party that tells me I can't use a song because of what it represents is the same party that tried to cancel The Dixie Chicks because it had the word Dixie in it. Whatever.

FADEL: Marissa Moss says this battle over who this song is for proves that the stereotype that country is for conservatives – well, that's just not true.

(SOUND OF MUSIC)

