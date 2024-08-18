Politics
Vandita Mishra writes: PM Modi's speech on the occasion of 1st Day, Between the Lines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort was somewhat different. Listening to his eleventh consecutive Independence Day speech, one thing stood out: there was no new currency being minted.
In 2014, the newly elected prime minister, who had arrived amidst clamour for change after a Congress regime surrounded by allegations of corruption and a long-simmering Hindu assertion that had surfaced, had announced that he was not going to play by the old formalities and rules, so far his inauguration day speech seemed to carry that message.
The new prime minister said two things that stood out in his first speech on August 15. He spoke on the issue of swachhta, or sanitation, urging MPs to use their constituency development funds to build toilets in homes and schools, and separate toilets for girls in schools: “In a year's time, we should be able to build toilets so that by Independence Day next year, we can proudly say that every school in the country will have toilets.”
Less than two years after the rape and assault of a young woman on a bus in Delhi caused a stir across the country, he spoke of the need for families to hold their sons accountable rather than impose more restrictions on their daughters. Every parent asks their daughter where she is going, when she will be back home. But do these parents ask their sons where they are going? he asked. Because those who rape are someone's son, he said.
At that time, the Prime Minister took advantage of the grandeur of the event and the imposing venue to go inside people's homes and talk to people about the need for cleanliness and the education of their children. It seemed to be a distinctive sign of the new Prime Minister to speak several languages, to make small moments into big things and to have the ambition to speak directly to people, without going through mediators and mediation institutions.
Prime Minister Modi’s speech at the Red Fort on the 11th I-Day was not as significant. It could be that ten years later, after an electoral verdict that robbed his party of a majority and made it dependent on its allies, he has lost some of the confidence in his own ability to cut through abstraction and strike a chord. That confidence had prompted him, even in the last I-Day speech in 2023, to address the nation as mere parivarjano (my family members) instead of the more conventional mere deshvasiyon (my countrymen) or the stereotypical bhaiyon aur behenon (brothers and sisters).
Or perhaps ten years later, despite his self-congratulations, he knows that on the ground, whether it is sanitation or crimes against women, for example, the two issues he once framed in language different from the Red Fort, there is no clean slate or vast zones of immobility.
Vinesh Phogat has just returned from Paris. Her pictures in today’s newspapers show a pale face, the trauma still fresh. It was not just her extra 100 grams that ultimately prevented her from making it to the podium, but also the challenges she faced in her own country in the run-up to the Olympics. Her ordeal began after she faced Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a six-term, five-time BJP MP who has been accused of sexual harassment by some of the country’s most decorated women wrestlers.
While Phogat fought the ruling establishment in the Wrestling Federation, the Modi-led government remained mostly a mute and impassive spectator. It took the intervention and direction of the courts to even file an FIR, the task of breaking the deadlock was entrusted by an abdicated government to the court.
To see how far sanitation still has to go, one only has to visit any small town in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar and see how garbage and poor drainage continue to discolour and pollute public spaces. The hoardings and slogans of the Swachhta Abhiyan campaign are an unwitting reproach. They highlight the unfinished task, its stubbornness and pitiful difficulties, not any achievement.
On that day, Prime Minister Modi had neither the intoxicating mandate nor the benefit of the doubt that he had enjoyed in 2014 and his speech reflected that. It had no standout moments and stuck to Modi’s familiar territory of articulating broad aspirations for a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and painting an enemy among those with a perverse mindset (vikrit mansikta) who are opponents or nirashavadi.
Even when he spoke about an important and controversial measure, the Uniform Civil Code, which is to be implemented, he said he did so in an unusually constrained style.
The UCC is a key issue for the BJP, and the only one of the three, the Ram temple and Article 370, that has not yet been respected. It has rightly raised apprehensions, especially among minorities, about the BJP's desire to impose uniformity and flatten India's diversities.
A UCC must be introduced, the Prime Minister said, which is secular and not communal, after a discussion in which the people must join, and because the Constitution mentions it and the Court has declared that it is a desirable objective.
The fact that he has so far called it secular, for the BJP, secular has been an insulting term and that he has called for a wider debate and sought the shield of the Court and the Constitution, makes this big strike different from his other movements which have relished surprise, secrecy and the attempt to take by surprise.
See you next week,
I'm hungry
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/pm-modi-independence-day-speech-between-the-lines-9521056/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vandita Mishra writes: PM Modi's speech on the occasion of 1st Day, Between the Lines
- Turkey seeks to strengthen global trade ties with new free trade agreements and preferential deals
- Latest News Manado City, North Sulawesi
- Severe weather warning issued for parts of UK as Hurricane Ernesto remnants expected to bring 60mph winds | UK News
- Pakistani government accuses former intelligence chief Faiz Hameed of being part of Imran Khan-led plot to sow unrest
- Harris and Trump walk tightrope between housing supply and demand
- Biden's border measures mean fewer migrants are being released into the US or considered for asylum
- Landeskog 'tries' to return just before the start of the season
- Summer COVID variants show no signs of slowing, but free tests available
- British tennis star Jack Draper involved in 'most controversial match point ever' as opponent is left stunned
- Earthquake kids grateful their Little League race gave them hope
- Visiting Russian Diplomat in China Urges Peace, Security Amid Ukraine Incursion