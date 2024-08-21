Complete success: China to collaborate with Vietnam on railway modernization, security and defense

Communist countries will also strengthen their information exchange and experience sharing in combating interference and preventing colour revolutions to jointly maintain political security, he added.

The 12-point joint statement came at the end of Lams' official trip to China, where he met with senior Chinese officials including President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang

The meetings, according to the statement, saw leaders of both sides exchange views on bilateral cooperation as well as international and regional issues in a friendly and frank atmosphere.

It was Lam's first overseas visit as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam since taking over. Nguyen Phu Trong the longtime leader died last month.

During To Lam's visit, China and Vietnam signed cooperation agreements in areas ranging from connectivity to finance and healthcare. The statement said the two countries are committed to speeding up physical connectivity of railways, highways and port infrastructure of the two countries.

To this end, China has agreed to support Vietnam's railway projects and actively explore the pilot construction of cross-border economic cooperation zones.

Beijing will support the planning of some standard gauge railway projects and a feasibility study of the Lao Cai-Hanoi-Haiphong standard gauge railway project, bringing Vietnam closer to upgrading its French colonial-era gauge to one that can seamlessly connect with China's railway.

Other areas of cooperation mentioned in the statement include high-tech infrastructure, clean energy and the digital economy, where both sides committed to creating a fair and convenient environment for each other's businesses.

They also pledge to deepen exchanges in areas such as health and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The statement said China and Vietnam will strive to safeguard the international order and uphold international fairness and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries.

They will resolutely promote an egalitarian and orderly multipolar world and inclusive and beneficial economic globalization, he said, adding that the two countries firmly oppose any interference in each other's internal affairs under the pretext of human rights issues.

Beijing and Hanoi will also strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral platforms such as the United Nations and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, with China supporting Vietnam in hosting APEC in 2027.

On the South China Sea The leaders of the two countries stressed the need to better manage and proactively resolve maritime disputes, the statement said, adding that they would continue to actively seek a fundamental and lasting solution that is acceptable to both sides.

Vietnam has shared territorial claims with China in the South China Sea, but under Trong's leadership, Hanoi has managed to mend political ties with Beijing without exaggerating its differences over highly sensitive territorial issues.

[We] Both sides will refrain from any actions that could complicate the situation and escalate conflicts, this week's joint statement said.

01:48 Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong resigns after just one year Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong resigns after just one year

He reiterated the points raised by Xi Jinping's comments to Lam that China regards Vietnam as a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

Vietnam, for its part, has said it will always regard relations with China as the top priority of its foreign policy.

This is a strategic choice by both parties, the statement added.

Both sides agreed that Lams' state visit to China was a complete success, played an important role in promoting the building of a China-Vietnam strategic community with a shared future, and was conducive to regional and global peace, stability and development.

Lams' three-day visit to China, which took him briefly to Guangzhou and then Beijing, came amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea and a series of diplomatic meetings between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visiting Thailand and Myanmar last week.