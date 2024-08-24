



BUELLTON, Calif. — BUELLTON, Calif. (AP) President Joe Biden The US president will send his national security adviser Jake Sullivan to China next week as the White House seeks to navigate complicated US-China relations in the final months of the Democrats' term, according to the White House. Sullivan's three-day visit with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, set to begin Tuesday, is expected to raise concerns in the United States about China's support for Russia's military-industrial complex as Moscow's war in Ukraine continues, Chinese military assertiveness in the South China Sea, North Korea's provocations, Israel's ongoing war with Hamas and Beijing's tensions with Taiwan. The Chinese are likely to raise concerns about this. US Rates as Beijing continues to repair its economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden in May imposed significant new customs tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, advanced batteries, solar cells, steel, aluminum and medical equipment. Sullivan and Wang are also expected to discuss cooperation between the two countries to stem the flow of precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl, maintain communication between the two countries and artificial intelligence. These meetings are part of efforts to maintain this strategic communication channel to responsibly manage the relationship and are a product of the November 2023 meeting. Woodside Summit between President Biden and President Xi (Jinping), White House National Security Council spokesman Sean Savett said, referring to face-to-face talks between the leaders on the sidelines of last year's General Assembly meeting. Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. This will be Sullivan’s ninth meeting with Wang and his predecessors during the administration to discuss the complicated relationship between the two economic rivals, but his first visit to China as national security adviser. The last U.S. national security adviser to visit China was Susan Rice in 2016. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the two sides discussed a visit by Sullivan during the Biden-Xi summit last year and that it came after months of planning by both sides. The announcement came as Biden was on vacation in California's Santa Ynez Valley, where he spent time meeting with advisers to set policy priorities for the final months of his presidency. The summit is unlikely to produce major announcements from either country, according to a senior administration official. The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity under White House ground rules, said the goal of the meeting was to maintain communication on a host of difficult issues and demonstrate that even in the midst of competition, we can find constructive ways to work together. Sullivan's high-level visit to China could potentially set the stage for another face-to-face meeting between Biden and Xi. Last November, the two leaders spent four hours together at a bucolic Northern California estate for meetings, a working lunch and a garden stroll as they sought to stabilize a relationship that has been strained for much of Biden's term. Their meeting resulted in modest agreements to combat illegal fentanyl and restore military communications. But deep differences remain over economic competition and threats to global security. Sullivan's visit comes as both candidates seeking to succeed Biden, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump, have pledged to pursue tough policies toward China.

