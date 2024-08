As Downing Street The most enduring feline resident, Larry the cat As it approaches its 17th year, officials are quietly preparing for an emotional farewell. Affectionately known as leader of the mouse hunters From issue 10, Larry's longevity prompted the development of a special plan, codenamed Operation Larry Bridges to handle the sensitive news of his passing. The story became a trend on Google Trends, reflecting widespread public interest and affection for the iconic cat.

The name Larry Bridges is a nod to the historical protocols of prominent British figures, echoing the solemn preparations known as “London Bridge” used to Queen Elizabeth II The goal of these plans is to figure out how to announce Larry's departure with the respect and dignity befitting his status as a national icon.

Larry’s journey began in 2011 when he was adopted by Battersea Cats and Dogs Home to keep former Prime Minister David Cameron’s family company. Since then, he has witnessed six Prime Ministers in office: Cameron, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and now Sir Keir Starmer. Throughout these political transitions, Larry remained a constant presence, despite some notable feline disputes.

One of Larry’s most famous encounters was with Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat, whose departure in 2019 marked the end of their long-running feud. Another memorable moment was an altercation with then-Chancellor George Osborne’s cat, Freya, which required police intervention. Larry currently co-exists with the Starmer family’s adopted cat Jojo, although their dynamic remains largely harmonious.

Despite his often aloof demeanor, Larry has played a unique role within the 10, from inspecting security defenses to testing antique furniture for nap-quality. His role also includes brainstorming solutions to keep mice out of the house, a testament to his enduring charm and usefulness.

In response to the buzz surrounding Operation Larry Bridges, which has repeatedly trended on Google Trends, Larry’s parody account on X (@Number10Cat), which has nearly 900,000 followers, addressed the project with characteristic humour. “Plans are being made to announce my passing when that sad day comes,” the account tweeted. “My wish is to be stuffed and placed above a fireplace in Downing Street as a constant reminder to residents not to do anything stupid.”

As Larry continues to navigate his final years at 10 Downing Street, preparations for his eventual farewell underscore his important place in British public life. His legacy, marked by a mixture of whimsy and dignity, will be remembered long after he has left the corridors of power.

