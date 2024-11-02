The Prime Minister's call is for each of us to resist division among ourselves and unite around more than 6,000 years of history to which we all have an equal right.

New Delhi: On October 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Priyadarshini Gandhi was assassinated in her official residence by two of her bodyguards. Subsequently, India's capital witnessed what can only be described as an organized pogrom targeting members of the Sikh community. Very little of this chaos was spontaneous; they were clearly organized and orchestrated. It was only after Narendra Modi took office as Indian Prime Minister in 2014 that the main perpetrators of these crimes were brought to justice. The long wait for justice for the victims of the 1984 riots was a mockery of this noble term, but since 2014, those found guilty of complicity in the riots have been punished. Much like their Pakistani army guards, several friends and family members of these same guards lived or are living in properties that must have been abandoned by members of the Sikh community. Many because they were killed in 1946-47, others because they managed to save their lives by fleeing to the Republic of India.

This is the genocide that the small group of adherents of Group K (a more appropriate name than calling them Khalistanis) on behalf of their puppeteers in the Pakistani army, wish the world to forget. Instead, they seek to focus exclusively on the violence unleashed against a noble community, which was witnessed on the streets of the nation's capital in 1984. Such violence was reprehensible and should be severely punished, but should not be allowed to cover up and ignore the situation. the genocidal violence against Sikhs that took place in the immediate west of our state of Punjab in 1946-47. Yet this is what the K group is trying to do, notably by making absurd allegations, such as the one according to which in our country it is dangerous for Sikhs to wear a turban.

Ironically, on instructions from their masters, Group K is targeting Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister who worked diligently to bring to justice the ringleaders behind the pogrom that took place in 1984. Group K is seeking to sow violence. hatred within the Sikh community against Hindus, a community which in 1947 and thereafter warmly welcomed members of the Sikh community who were fortunate enough to escape to the Republic of India after the genocide in large scale of 1946-47. of the Sikh and Hindu communities in what had become the separate country of Pakistan in 1947. Once Prime Minister Modi won a third term, efforts by anti-India groups intensified to try to derail Indian history by attempting to sow division among the population and inciting violence. Such efforts are being orchestrated by countries seeking to prevent the Indian Union from becoming the world's third superpower by 2029, after the United States and China. They seek to prevent a flow of foreign investment from China to India and create an atmosphere that would discourage domestic and foreign investors from starting or expanding their operations in India. They are not succeeding in this, because interest in India continues to grow, and that is why they are redoubling their efforts to provoke divisions among the Indian people. This is such a danger to the people and prosperity of India that Prime Minister Modi warned about in his Unity Day address to the nation.

We are all Indians, or as we call ourselves, we are all Bharatiyas. Prime Minister Modi's message for Unity Day is clear: we must not allow those who are hostile to Bharat to weaken our country by seeking to fuel division and violence. Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Viswas, Sabka Prayas. Since 2014, this has remained the central thread of the Prime Minister's message, a call for national unity that reflects the efforts of Sardar Patel as he worked determinedly and tirelessly to ensure the smooth integration of the princely states into the Union. of India. Indeed, for the Bharatiyas, every day is a Day of Unity. The Prime Minister's call is for each of us to resist division among ourselves and unite around more than 6,000 years of history to which we all have an equal right. It is such history that makes Bharat the only country in the world that has retained its civilizational roots from ancient times to the present day.