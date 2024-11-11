Trump names Elise Stefanik as UN ambassador and Tom Homan as border czar





United States President-elect Donald Trump has made two more key appointments before returning to the White House in January.

Tom Homan, 62, will serve as Trump's “border czar,” after serving as the outgoing president's acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, 40, has also been named ambassador to the United Nations, CBS News, the BBC's US partner, has confirmed.

Meanwhile, Trump's Republican Party is moving closer to total control of the US Congress. They already have a majority in the Senate and only need a few seats to reach the House of Representatives.

A party needs 218 seats to win a majority in the House. Republicans have 215, compared to 210 for their Democratic rivals, according to CBS.

Control of the House gives a party the power to initiate spending bills and initiate impeachment proceedings against public officials.

A majority in the House, the lower house of Congress, alongside the Senate, the upper chamber, would give Trump a greater chance of getting his plans approved than if Democrats controlled one or both.

Meanwhile, attention has shifted to who he appoints to serve in his administration.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Homan would be “responsible for our nations' borders (Border Czar), including but not limited to the Southern Border, Northern Border, Maritime Security and air”.

He continued: “Similarly, Tom Homan will be in charge of all deportations of illegal aliens to their countries of origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt that he will do a fantastic and long-awaited job.”

One of Trump's main campaign promises was to deport immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

A source close to Trump's transition told CBS News that Trump chose Stefanik as U.N. ambassador and that Stefanik accepted the role. She confirmed her acceptance of the role to the New York Post, saying she was “truly honored.”

“During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to gaining the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate,” she said. declared.

An official announcement has not yet been made but is expected soon.

Trump previously named Susie Wiles chief of staff. In his election victory speech, Trump called her “the ice maiden” – a reference to her composure.

Other names in the running to join the administration include Billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who played a key role in Trump's campaign, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who ran his own presidential campaign before supporting Trump.

There is speculation that Florida Sen. Rick Scott could become Senate Majority Leader, after receiving support from Musk and others.

Trump said Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo – who both served in his first administration – would not be offered new positions.

Trump confirmed that Homan would play an important role in overseeing border security and deportation policy – ​​two of his main campaign themes.

Homan, a former police officer, also played a significant role in Trump's first presidency as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice).

He resigned in 2018 but remained a supporter of Trump's tough approach. He supported separating migrant children from their parents as a way to deter illegal crossings, and said politicians who support migrant sanctuary policies should be charged with crimes.

Homan is a visiting scholar at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank that published the Project 2025 document, which lays out a “wish list” for a second Trump presidency. Trump distanced himself from the organization.

Stefanik became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress in 2014, when she was 30 years old. She continues to represent New York's 21st district.

After entering politics, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives initially positioned herself as a moderate and criticized Trump, but later became his staunch defender.

In his statement to the New York Post, Trump described her as “an incredibly strong, tough and smart fighter for America First.”

The role of UN ambassador is crucial to global cooperation and security, and Stefanik's appointment comes as conflicts continue to rage in Ukraine and the Middle East.

