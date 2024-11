This is the aesthetic of Trump 2.0

Of course, not everyone is the same. Some of the pro-Trump women recently discovered online run small businesses while remaining deeply dedicated to raising their families. Some are skeptical of mainstream narratives and are experimenting with wellness products. (Though wellness influencers, of course, have long been a staple of the right.) Even dating creators, while perhaps never directly addressing politics, ask single women to marry providers or lose weight.

Look at model Nara Smith, who has become the preeminent example of a tradwife on TikTok. You probably know her all too well, but for the uninitiated, she's a young mother whose content revolves around creating everything her family eats (yes, everything) from scratch. Smith has rejected criticism that her Mormon faith or her husband, model Lucky Blue Smith, influence her work, but her content nonetheless plays into a trad woman's narrative. Lucky Blue Smith has come under fire in recent days for his political beliefs after reposting a video of Scott Presler celebrating Trump's victory in court.

All of this feels like a rejection of girlboss politics that was more indicative of the Hillary Clinton and Ruth Bader Ginsburg era than the JD Vance era we find ourselves in today. The cultural, dating, and Internet trends dispensed by many of these creators are emblematic of what the Republican Party calls traditional values. But, at least on TikTok and Instagram, this is all wrapped up in an aesthetic that is not just acceptable or normal, but perceived as pretty cool.

The silent part has apparently been around for a while: instead of bashing immigrants, these influencers were promoting items made in America. Instead of demanding tax cuts, they rent expensive cars. Only now that Trump has won (and by a wide margin), it seems, do some of these creators feel comfortable telling the world their true political beliefs.

Some members of Trump's family are helping to lead the aesthetic rebranding.

Ivanka Trump has largely disappeared from politics, but like those influencers, she espouses similar hobbies and values, using her social media presence to post family photos and clips of her surfing or traveling. Similarly, Kai Trump, the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr., started her own YouTube channel where she posts vlogs, documenting how the Trump family spent election night and what it's like to have the former president like grandfather. According to his vlogs, it's less politics and more Starbucks runs. And with politics somehow off the table, these women live ambitious lives seeing them travel the world in luxury designer clothes instead of supporting the latest cabinet pick.

