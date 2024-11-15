'Tap into management schools for IAS officers': Narayana Murthy to PM Modi | Latest news India

Connect with us

November 14, 2024 at 10:55 p.m. IST

Narayan Murthy said that managers can gain speed, imagination and excellence in decision-making, as well as in the implementation of the public governance system.

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may consider hiring civil servants from management schools.

Infosys co-founder and retired chairman NR Narayana Murthy. (AFP archive photo)
“Perhaps Prime Minister Modi, who has done a brilliant job so far in terms of accelerating our economy, may want to consider whether we need more managers in government rather than administrators ” Narayan Murthy said at a media event.

The government must leverage management schools to recruit Indian Administrative Services (IAS) talent rather than the current system where candidates appear for the highly competitive exam conducted by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) by giving a examination in three or four subjects, Murthy added.

He said the selected candidates should be taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie for training, where they can be trained in specialized sectors like agriculture, defense or industry manufacturing. He said this would be a departure from the current practice of creating chief executives.

He said these candidates would go on to become subject matter experts and serve the country for several decades.

Narayan Murthy further said that the current system of hiring is part of the administrative approach which traces its roots to 1958 when the East India Company transferred rule to the British crown.

He said the goal of officials then was to slow down and delay implementation because the indigenous population needed to remain under control.

“I hope India becomes a nation more oriented towards management than administration,” he added.

Managers can gain speed, imagination and excellence in decision-making, as well as in the implementation of the public governance system, he added.

Making an indirect reference to the setback faced by the government with recent attempts to codify lateral entry, Murthy said he hopes the opposition will not have “many objections” to such a change as she l 'did recently.

With contributions from PTI

