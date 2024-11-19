Politics
China uses Biden-Xi summit to warn Trump
Chinese President Xi Jinping set red lines during his meeting with his US counterpart Joe Biden, in what is seen as a message for the new Trump administration.
The two leaders met Saturday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru, for their third and likely final meeting. Xi's remarks are seen as aimed less at Biden, now in his lame duck era, than at President-elect Donald Trump.
Trump has signaled that relations with China could get off to a rocky start under his administration. He appealed to China hawks Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL), Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, respectively. The president-elect has pledged to increase tariffs on Chinese goods by up to 60 percent.
Xi said “a new Cold War should not be fought and cannot be won” and that attempts to “contain China's rise” are both reckless and futile, according to a published summary of his remarks by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The leader stressed the importance of matching actions with words and treating each other “as equals.”
“Neither China nor the United States should seek to reshape the other according to their own will, remove the other from the so-called 'position of power,' or deprive the other of the legitimate right to development in order to maintain his status as leader.” Xi was paraphrased as saying.
He also outlined four non-negotiables with respect to the United States.
One of them was Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its territory, by force if necessary. Beijing's Chinese Communist Party-led government has never held power there.
US political support for and arms sales to the island democracy are among the most contentious sticking points in relations between Washington and Beijing.
Xi said that if the United States is serious about maintaining peace across the Taiwan Strait, it must “see the true nature of (Taiwan President) Lai Ching-te” and the Democratic Progressive Party. Beijing considers Lai, who took office in May, and his party to be separatists.
The United States should treat “the Taiwan issue with increased caution, unequivocally oppose Taiwan's independence, and support China's peaceful reunification,” the statement added.
The other red lines were democracy and human rights, China's “way and system” and its “right to development.”
Beijing maintains U.S. criticism of its human rights record, including its treatment of Muslim Tibetans and Uighurs and China's crackdown on democracy in Hong Kong, as interference in its internal affairs.
Xi also commented on current sensitive issues for the Asia-Pacific region, such as China's territorial disputes with its neighbors, particularly the US-allied Philippines, in the South China Sea, which Xi said should be managed through “interstate dialogue and consultation” and that the United States should not get involved.
He also stressed that China remains neutral in the war between Russia and Ukraine and cited tense tensions between North and South Korea, which have further increased since the North deployed thousands of soldiers to join the Russian war against Ukraine.
“China does not allow conflicts and unrest to arise on the Korean Peninsula. It will not stand idly by when its strategic security and core interests are threatened,” he was quoted as saying by the ministry.
News week contacted the Chinese Foreign Ministry with a written request for comment.
Analysts have weighed in on what Xi's statement portends for the future.
“Xi is trying to persuade the United States that restraining Lai will advance U.S. interests in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He is not satisfied with the U.S. response to Lai's statements,” he said. said Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the German Marshall Fund's Indo-Pacific. Program, wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
“The inclusion of democracy and human rights shows China’s increased confidence that its efforts to redefine these terms are bearing fruit.”
As for his statement on Korea, Glaser wrote: “Xi expresses dissatisfaction with the expansion of cooperation between the United States, Japan and South Korea. The statement comes just after Xi's comments on Ukraine and suggests he views the United States as exploiting North Korea's involvement in Russia's war in ways that threaten the PRC's interests ( People's Republic of China). »
Wen-Ti Sung, a policy analyst and non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council think tank, noted that China's red lines focused on domestic concerns and Taiwan.
Xi sought to “set the tone for U.S.-China conversations on Taiwan under the Trump administration,” Sung said.
The Chinese leader's message was also aimed at US partners and allies in other regions, the analyst said. “China must be tough on Taiwan so that it can have the right to speak softly towards other countries like Southeast Asia and Europe.”
Before their meeting began, Biden praised the progress both sides had made since their previous physical meeting last year at the APEC summit in San Francisco.
These included cooperation in counternarcotics and resuming military leader-to-leader communication, according to a White House transcript. The two leaders also agreed that humans rather than AI should maintain control over the use of nuclear weapons, national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/us-china-news-joe-biden-xi-jinping-summit-warning-donald-trump-1987263
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Oklahoma's top educator urges schools to play video of him praying for Trump
- November 24 protest struggle for the country and not for the release of Imran Khan: Bushra Bibi
- Who plays on Monday Night Football? Game, start time for week 11
- A closer look at the D1 Men's Hockey Rookies – The Liberty Champion
- PM Modi meets world leaders, strengthens strategic partnerships at G20 summit | Onmanorama News
- Pakistan bans large gatherings in capital ahead of Imran Khan's party rally | AM 870 The RESPONSE
- Notre Dame football star Will Black receives fifth star from Rivals
- Ariana and Cynthia on the witches' sisterhood. #WickedMovie #BBCNews
- Chewing gum to prevent premature birth
- A 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- High school girls' hockey team criticized for having a male player
- Trump makes another provocative choice about RFK Jr. as secretary of health