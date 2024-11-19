How to block Donald Trump from all your screens: a guide





Now that Donald Trump has been re-elected to a second (and perhaps final) term, some Americans are once again preparing to resist. They will pressure their representatives to oppose Trump's excesses. They will attend protests and hold signs. They will volunteer for Democratic causes. They will passionately denounce the president's latest violations of norms when talking with friends and family — and arguing with strangers on social media.

This article is not intended for these people.

This is for those of you who are thinking: I've already done all that! For four years! And he's always back!

We understand. We don't judge. You're feeling exhausted and you're not the only one who just wants to disconnect. Last time, Trump fatigue took a few years. It's only been a few weeks since the election and Trump 2.0 immediately seems exhausting. It's like sitting down to watch the 10th Fast and Furious movie and realizing during the opening credits that you're already sick of car chases.

Those of us who work in the media have little choice. We must unflinchingly watch as Trump's second term unfolds, eyes wide open and unblinking, like those young men struggling on transatlantic flights. But most of you don't need to pay attention to Trump's latest act: “Look at me, I'm making everything crazy.” A weekend morning show host on Fox News as Secretary of Defense? Congressman accused of sex trafficking as attorney general? An anti-vaxxer who thinks mass shootings are caused by Prozac to run the Department of Health?

Of course, why not? “Move fast and break things,” just like the tech bros. And it doesn't matter if those broken objects are trusted institutions… essential services… or people… right? I mean, everything could be fine. I'm not saying it won't. “We survived last time, so we'll come back again”: Anyone who has played Russian roulette knows that this is flawless logic.

In the meantime, you decide which part of the circus you want to watch. Because there are plenty of arguments for burying your head in the digital sand (and, yes, we actually explain how to do it below). Because when you read what Trump does – or, more accurately, read his quotes in the headlines – it's basically Trump putting his voice in your brain, which is like…

Look, we don't want to overstate this, but it starts to sound vaguely like assault when you can't escape a man's monologue no matter where you go or what you do. Trump's random thoughts at 2 a.m. in ALL CAPS become official public statements, which become media headlines, which appear on your phone, which come to mind and can cause – for some – anxiety, annoyance, anger and despair.

There's a good debate to be had between “it's socially irresponsible and insensitive to disengage from politics” and “I have responsibilities and I personally can't change anything and consuming this stuff makes me feel bad.” Your body may not be entirely your choice in some US states, but what you have in mind surely can be, right? CNN quoted a Trump insider as saying – of these recent cabinet appointments – “the goal is for people to be in shock, which is exactly what the MAGA gang wants.” » As we all experienced during the previous Trump presidency, public panic is simply a feast for the beast and there is something rebellious about denying all those screams and arm waving that gets your attention .

Of course, some – like undocumented immigrants – won't have the luxury of not paying attention to what Trump is doing. Maybe at some point a crisis will arise and none of us will have that luxury.

But as promised, here's how to block Trump on your screens:

Desktop browsing: Install the Trump Blocker extension for Chrome. We tried this. It works to block Trump headlines and you don't need to unsubscribe from any of your favorite publications to live a Trump-free browsing existence. The FoxNews.com homepage is becoming a desolate and confusing place (well, more so). In fact, here's a screenshot with the blocker installed: It's all about fair and balanced weather, Kate Upton gossip, and baking tips!

Browsing on iPhone: The EmoGuard keyword blocker costs $3.99 and takes a few minutes to set up, but it replaces Trump with happy emojis when browsing in Safari. This is what the RealClearPolitics and CNN homepages look like with EmoGuard:

Browsing on Android phone: Try adding Blocksite, which lets you block specific keywords.

TikTok: Tap the three bars, then settings & privacy, content preferences, filter video keywords (more details).

Twitter/X: You go to settings, privacy and security, mute and block, hidden words (more details), then you will not see posts with the hidden word in your personal timeline (make sure -you simply capitalize “Trump” and also block the possessive of “Trump”; unfortunately, messages from people named Trump always go unnoticed).

Facebook. In 2018, Facebook introduced a “keyword repeat” feature that lets you block content from your News Feed that contains certain keywords. That this was introduced two years into Trump's presidency is surely a coincidence. That this characteristic then disappeared between this date and the end of the Joe Biden administration is also surely a coincidence. All we have to do now is click on the three dots on a Facebook post and select “Show fewer (posts like this)”. However, if you do this with a few Trump headlines, Facebook should understand.

Instagram: some options. On Insta, you can tap the three dots on a Trump-related post, then tap “Hide” or “Report” and, again, the algorithm will eventually get the clue. You can also try something more targeted: go to your profile, tap the three lines at the top, then go to “Hidden Words”, then go to “Manage Custom Words & Phrases” and go from there.

TV: Well, nothing to do about it other than just don't watch political content.

Next week: How to silence Elon Musk.

