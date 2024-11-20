Politics
A more humble Boris – by Iain Martin
It's often said that Boris Johnson gets into trouble because he has the attention span of a flea and is too lazy to control his case, leaving him to rely on charm and deep decision-making pants to get out of a difficult situation. hole.
I don't know if there's any truth to that, as I've heard exactly the opposite from those who worked with him as Mayor of London. But what this lockdown has revealed about the Prime Minister's psyche is a tendency toward addiction: an addiction to giving us deadlines that he has been unable to meet.
Thus, during the first confinement, the Prime Minister announced that the virus should be eliminated in three months, then he predicted the end of summer. Last fall he said the worst should be over by Christmas, then last week said the lockdown would hopefully be lifted by Good Friday.
In my opinion, this spirit of Boosterism optimism, if you will, is one of the most positive sides of his character. It was his optimism and his reluctance to opt for Asian-style authoritarianism that prevented him from locking down the country last February or putting us under house arrest over Christmas.
But today Johnson, during a visit to some of south Manchester's worst-hit flooded areas, shifted gears. He ultimately admitted that this latest variant of the virus is spreading so quickly that it is too early to say whether restrictions will be lifted by late spring or even summer.
And this time, Johnson was more realistic about setting a future deadline, saying we would need to look at how they fare once the four priority groups have been vaccinated by mid-February.
Such frankness is a better, more honest approach and I think audiences will appreciate him being open with them, rather than giving them false hope.
Enduring a lockdown is bad enough without your expectations and release date constantly being exceeded. And that's one of the many reasons why everyone you talk to says this lockdown is so much harder to bear.
It's far better to pull together and live as best as possible while the vaccination rollout continues: almost five million people have now received their first dose, with 363,508 first vaccinations administered yesterday, the highest daily figure yet day.
There is more sunny news: starting this week, there is an extra hour of daylight every day, and every month from now on, an extra hour per day.
What does Trump's letter say?
Joe Biden signed 17 new executive orders on his first day in the White House, more than any other US president in history.
The new president immediately got to work taking executive action on a range of issues from requiring mask wearing on federal property to reversing some immigration decisions made by his predecessor, former President Trump. He destroyed many of Trump's environmental measures by rejoining the Paris accord on climate, the U.S. census and immigration.
Biden also made changes to the US response to Covid-19, hoping to ease financial pressure on those affected by the pandemic. He implemented new rules on racial injustice that will require congressional legislation, calling on federal agencies to eradicate economic and racial injustice.
Biden is reversing several of Trump's anti-immigration policies by refocusing deportation efforts on undocumented immigrants who have committed crimes in the United States.
What Biden didn't reveal, but what we really want to know, is what Trump said in the traditional letter an outgoing president writes to his successor.
Of course, Biden didn't reveal the game, although he said he would check with Trump about releasing its contents. But he said the letter was generous. One of the wittiest attempts to guess the contents of the letters circulating on Twitter was: Joe, you know I won.
And then?
Take a look at Reaction tomorrow to see what the world might look like when we emerge from the Covid nightmare and start living as normally as possible. Douglas McWilliams writes for us about what shape we can expect from the global economy and how the UK will fare. Olivia Gavoyannis looks at the future of vacations and the travel industry, while Caitlin Allen plans to show the game of cat and mouse. between new variants and vaccines will play out.
Maggie Pagano,
Editor-in-chief
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reaction.life/a-more-humble-boris/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pakistani court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan
- Xi Jinping meets Brazilian President Lula, signs more than 30 agreements
- Modi becomes first Indian Prime Minister to visit Guyana in 56 years | News from India
- Finally, a “tram” arrives at Crystal Palace – except it’s a bus!
- Rafael Nadal's tennis career ends with a Davis Cup defeat DW on 20/11/2024
- Putin ready to discuss Ukraine ceasefire with Trump, Reuters reports
- Mary Jane Veloso comes home
- France, Germany, UK, US and Norway selected as finalists for $1 billion frigate
- A 4.6 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Taiwan
- Imran Khan released on bail: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan granted bail by Islamabad High Court in state gifts case
- Reactions to the College Football Playoff Rankings: Miami overrated, BYU underrated in third top 25
- PM Modi arrives in Guyana for final leg of three-country visit; focus on trade, energy and economic ties