Adani indictment in US – Shiv Sena Congress UBT AAP 'nexus' attacks PM Narendra Modi after Adani indictment in US, retorts BJP Amit Malviya

Hours after the US prosecutors charged Gautam Adani with bribery and fraudCongress reiterated its call for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into Adani Group's dealings and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging an “internal nexus” between him and “his favorite businessman”.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the indictment of Gautam Adani and others by the US Securities and Exchange Commission validates his party's call for a joint parliamentary committee probe.

Congress has been pushing for an investigation since January 2023, raising concerns about alleged irregularities involving Adani and its business dealings, Ramesh said.

Ramesh referred to the party's series 'Hum Adani ke Hain', where 100 questions were asked on alleged scams and links between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani.

He noted that the questions remain unanswered, reiterating the need for accountability in the matter.

THE US prosecutors accused Adani of misleading investors by withholding information about his company's solar power project in India, which allegedly involved corruption.

Adani was charged with securities fraud and conspiracy, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. The case concerns an agreement between Adani Green Energy Ltd. and another organization aiming to provide 12 gigawatts of solar power to the Indian government.

“BETRAYAL OF INDIAN INVESTORS”

Congress leader Pawan Khera called the allegations against Gautam Adani and his conglomerate a “betrayal of Indian investors”.

Speaking to X, Khera outlined the US accusations, including allegations that Adani's group bribed Indian government officials between 2020 and 2024 to secure contracts. Citing media reports, he also pointed out that Gautam Adani had personally met a government official to take the project forward.

Khera referred to an incident in March 2024 in which the Adani Group allegedly misled the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange, calling it a “serious violation of investor confidence”.

He further highlighted an FBI raid in March 2023 on the premises of Sagar Adani, the nephew of Gautam Adani, where electronic devices were seized as part of the investigation.

“SEBI CANNOT PROVE ANY CHARGES AGAINST ADANI”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has slammed central investigating agencies following US charges against Gautam Adani and others in an alleged corruption case linked to government contracts. 'solar energy.

Chaturvedi raised concerns over corporate governance and regulatory oversight in the country. “They talk about corporate governance, responsibility and accountability. Manufacturers should be asked to respect the rules and regulations, but even the agencies defended this. SEBI has not yet been able to prove the charges against him,” she said, highlighting what she sees as a failure in ensuring accountability.

#WATCH | Delhi: On US prosecutors accusing Gautam Adani and others in an alleged solar power contract corruption case, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “The charges have been proven and there was a conviction. It would have been preferable if our investigation…. pic.twitter.com/1TfM8FPqFg

ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

“Brought discredit to India”

Regarding the US accusations against Gautam Adani, AAP leader Sanjay Singh called for an investigation against the industrialist. He said the investigation should be carried out by an investigation agency under the Supreme Court.

“The Adani group has brought India into disrepute. This is a very serious matter. The Prime Minister of India should come forward and answer this question. All pending cases against Adani should be probed by an investigative agency under the supervision of the Supreme Court, and all corruption should be carried out by him, inside and outside the country, should be made public before the country and action should be taken against him. he declared.

'READ BEFORE REACTING'

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has sharply responded to opposition criticism over the allegations involving Adani Green Energy and US-based company Azure Power. He emphasized that the charges in the indictment are only allegations and emphasized: “The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. »

Malviya argued that the crux of the matter concerned the agreements to supply 12 GW of electricity to the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), subject to SECI obtaining power purchase agreements with the companies public electricity distribution (SDC).

Malviya alleged that payments were made to SDCs in four opposition-ruled states Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh between July 2021 and February 2022.

He said, “The Adanis, in collusion with Azure Power, paid the equivalent of $265 million to these states, with Andhra Pradesh receiving the largest amount. »

He questioned why Congress and its allies were not interested in what he described as bribes accepted by state governments under their control at the time.