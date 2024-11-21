Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trkiye

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan embarked on a busy schedule of diplomatic activities in November, attending five international summits.

President Erdoan started his international agenda for November in Kyrgyzstan.

On November 56, he participated in the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. Speaking at the summit, organized under the theme Strengthening the Turkish World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future and Security for All, President Erdoan said: The international community is seriously failing in its attempt to end the genocide that is taking place. produced in the occupied Palestinian territories, in particular. in Gaza.

President Erdoan, stating that the United Nations Security Council, responsible for maintaining international peace and security, has failed to meet and make decisions, said: “Or rather, it does not want to not do it. The racist mentality of the Netanyahu government seeks to displace Palestinians. in the West Bank, in the shadow of the atrocities perpetrated in Gaza and intends to modify the status of the Al-Aqsa mosque, our first qibla. »

President Erdoan stressed that nearly 50,000 innocent people lost their lives in the attacks on Gaza. He said that Trkiye does not accept this brutality, this inhumane massacre. We work tirelessly on bilateral and multilateral platforms to stop Israel and establish a lasting peace based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of a sovereign Palestinian state. I believe that the Turkish world must also take a resolute position.

5th Summit of the European Political Community

Following his commitments in Bishkek, President Erdoan visited Hungary.

In Budapest, he participated in the 5th summit of the European Political Community on November 1, 1967. Addressing the process of Trkiyes' accession to the EU, he said: “A fair enlargement policy is clearly the most geopolitical tool most important in the Union. There is no reasonable justification for blocking for years the accession of a member country like Trkiye, which contributes significantly to the prosperity and security of the continent.

President Erdoan described the European Political Community as a platform to discuss common threats facing the continent in an atmosphere of sincerity. He stressed that Trkiye, with its strong army, deep-rooted state experience, principled foreign policy and competent human resources, would continue to serve as an island of stability.

Referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, now in its third year, President Erdoan said a humanitarian tragedy even greater than the devastation in Ukraine was unfolding in the Middle East.

President Erdoan stressed that the ongoing genocide in Gaza was a collective shame for humanity and added: “The immoral and illegal attacks have recently spread to the West Bank and Lebanon. It is obvious to anyone with a conscience that an immediate ceasefire and continued humanitarian assistance are essential, especially given the loss of almost 50,000 lives. Those who unconditionally support Israeli aggression should know that they become complicit in the crimes committed.

Visits to two countries in one day

On November 11 and 12, President Erdoan made official visits to Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

At the joint extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh on November 11, President Erdoan said the Netanyahu government was escalating tensions with Iran while continuing its attacks on Lebanon.

Stating that Israel could not even tolerate humanitarian aid reaching Gaza, President Erdoan noted that Israel aims to settle Gaza, erase the Palestinian presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and ultimately, to annex these territories. We must prevent this. While a handful of Western countries provide Israel with all forms of military, political, economic and moral support, the insufficient response from Muslim countries has unfortunately contributed to the current situation.

Later in the day, President Erdoan traveled to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to attend the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

At the COP29 World Leaders' Climate Summit, President Erdoan highlighted Israel's continued illegal and immoral attacks on Palestine and Lebanon. He stressed: “This government, without regard for children, women or the elderly, persists in killing people and causing significant environmental destruction. Chemicals seeping into the soil and groundwater due to Israeli attacks have already darkened the future of Gaza's children. Those responsible for this serious humanitarian and environmental disaster must answer for their actions before international courts.

19th Summit of G20 Heads of State and Government

After COP29, President Erdoan attended the 19th G20 Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in November 1819.

During the session titled “Social Inclusion and the Fight against Hunger and Poverty,” President Erdoan said:

“Particularly in Gaza, the risk of famine has reached the “catastrophic” level according to international classifications. Ninety-six percent of Gaza's population, more than 2 million people, do not have access to adequate food and water. and as the winter season approaches, the living conditions of the population of Gaza are deteriorating day by day. In Trkiye, we delivered more than 86,000 tons of aid to the region, while our aid to Lebanon exceeded 100,000 tons. 1,300 tons. Once again, I call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the face of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza. »

Furthermore, President Erdoan held bilateral and delegation-level meetings with heads of state and government during the summits he attended.