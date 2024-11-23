Only 'boss' Imran Khan can reconsider November 24 protest call, says PTI Chairman Gohar – Pakistan





Only Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan could reconsider the November 24 protest call, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said on Saturday, as the federal government blocked roads to prevent them from marching to Islamabad.

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked his supporters to march towards Islamabad on November 24 for democracy and justice. But Defense Minister Khawaja Asif believes that the protest amounts to an insurrection since the former ruling party wants to usurp the federal capital.

The PTI founder made four demands to end the protests while his wife said the date would only change if Khan was released from jail.

Khans PTI suffered a major setback on Thursday when the Islamabad High Court ruled that no demonstrations or gatherings violating a recent law on public gatherings would be allowed over the weekend due to the Belarusian president's visit.

The federal government called in additional security troops to help the capital administration maintain order during the protest.

Khan sahib is Khan sahib. He's the boss. He does not recommend [it]. He orders us to follow, he said during his appearance on Geo News Naya Pakistan. Final call means final call. Only Imran Khan can examine it [the protest on November 24].

When asked, the PTI chairman said Khan had given the call for the protest and hence it was his decision to see him again. We have no right to revise Khan Sahib's orders.

Gohar said the PTI political committee had discussed everything as per Khan's instructions and it was not his choice to review something that the PTI founder had ordered and give a contrary direction.

The PTI chairman went on to add that he and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had only made contact once and no commitment had been made as to when the PTI chairman would inform the minister of the Interior of its final response.

When asked, he clarified that the party had no right to review Khan's instructions and was only presenting its recommendations.

Aleema no longer responds to calls from PTI leaders as Naqvis deadline approaches

Internal developments of a meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Ministers House came to light on Saturday, following Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvis' contact with lawyer Gohar, President of the PTI.

As the 9 pm deadline set by the interior minister approached, attempts by former President Arif Alvi and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur to reach Aleema Khan over phone failed, sources said . Khan's sister did not respond to calls from either Alvi or Gandapur.

In response, a meeting of party leaders has been scheduled for 9pm at the CMs House where consultations with former first lady Bushra Bibi would take place. The former president asked Gohar to arrive in Peshawar for further discussions.

Interior Minister Naqvi contacts PTI Chairman

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi contacted PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan for the second time on Saturday to discuss the protest. But the interior ministry said there had been only one contact and it was awaiting a definitive response from the PTI.

According to the ministry spokesperson, no negotiations are taking place with the PTI and no committee is being formed.

Earlier, sources reported that during his second phone call with the PTI chairman, Naqvi had informed Gohar that an 80-member delegation of foreign guests would arrive in Pakistan, indicating that a protest or sit-in would not would not be appropriate for the political party in such a context. circumstances.

The minister stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth delegation visit, citing this as one of the main reasons for restrictions on political activities.

In response, Gohar said consultations with other party leaders were underway and a final decision would be taken after a meeting with the party leadership.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will visit Pakistan from November 25 to 27 at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday, as the two sides seek to strengthen bilateral relations.

Gohar informs KP chief minister about Naqvis' call

Gohar informed KP Chief Minister Gandapur about Naqvi's phone call, sources said. The PTI chairman was supposed to communicate the final decision to the interior minister by 6 p.m.

Earlier, Naqvi informed Gohar about the situation following a ruling by the Islamabad High Court. He stressed that the government was bound by court decisions and could not authorize any marches, sit-ins or rallies.

Naqvi informed that the Belarusian delegation is expected to arrive in Islamabad on November 24 and the President himself will arrive on November 25. The delegation is expected to stay in Islamabad until November 27.

Gohar reiterated that he would give a final opinion after consulting the party.

Protests in Islamabad will not go unchallenged: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said those who come to Islamabad this time will not come out unscathed. Tear gas would be deployed and arrests were also planned, he said.

Also read this

Police block roads to prevent PTI supporters from marching towards Islamabad

PTI finalizes protest plan; asks his supporters to reach Islamabad by November

The following highways will be closed from Friday evening due to maintenance

Addressing policemen at Islamabad Police Lines, he asked the police to prepare for the crackdown and stressed the need for teamwork to ensure security in the capital.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry slammed the PTI founder and his associates for turning the country into a spectacle. He alleged that Bushra Bibi's recent statement was made with consultation of the PTI founder.

PTI leaders should be ashamed of such comments, he said and accused Khan's PTI of targeting friendly nations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.aaj.tv/news/330390287/only-boss-imran-khan-can-reconsider-nov-24-protest-call-says-pti-chairman-gohar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos