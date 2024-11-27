'Nation first' spirit will keep Constitution alive for centuries, says PM Modi

Disruption as a strategy threatens democracy: Dhankhar

NEW DELHI, Nov 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the spirit of 'nation first' would keep the Indian Constitution alive for centuries to come, as the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution was celebrated across the country with calls for constructive measures. dialogue to serve people effectively.

While Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar warned that disruption as a strategy threatened democratic institutions, Modi said the Constitution acts as a “beacon” at a time when India is going through a period of transformation.

The Constitution has been variously described by the country's leaders as a “holy book”, a “living and continuous flow”, a “progressive document”, a “masterpiece” and “our mother”.

Recalling the words of the country's first president, Rajendra Prasad, in his concluding speech to the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, Modi said he had declared that India did not need anything other than a group of honest people who would hold the interests of the country above their own interests. own.

“This sentiment of 'nation first' will keep the Constitution alive for centuries to come,” he said, comments coming against the backdrop of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's relentless attack on the BJP, alleging that the saffron party wanted to “destroy the Constitution”. »

“Our Constitution makers knew that India's aspirations and dreams would reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens would change, and that the challenges would change. This is why they did not leave our Constitution as a simple collection of laws. On the contrary, they have made it a living and continuous flow,” he said at an event at the Supreme Court.

The BJP and Congress leaders also accused each other of working against constitutional values.

A year-long celebration of the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution was launched by President Droupadi Murmu with a speech delivered at a joint session of parliamentarians to mark 'Samvidhan Diwas' (Constitution Day) in Parliament.

President Murmu said it was the responsibility of the executive, legislative and judicial branches to work together to improve the lives of citizens, in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

The Indian Constitution is a “living and progressive” document and the country's far-sighted legislators have provided a system for adopting new ideas, according to the needs of changing times, she added.

Several chief ministers also held padyatras in their respective capitals and spoke about how the Constitution has guaranteed equal rights to all, irrespective of caste, creed and religion.

The Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950. The day of its adoption is celebrated as “Samvidhan Divas”.

Noting that disruption as a strategy threatens democratic institutions, Vice President Dhankhar said it is time to restore the sanctity of our democratic temples through “constructive dialogue”, debates and discussions meaningful to effectively serve the people.

He invoked Dr BR Ambedkar to say that “our independence will be jeopardized a second time” if parties put belief before country.

The celebrations were also used by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to urge MPs to follow the tradition of constructive and dignified debate established by the Constituent Assembly. Birla's comments come amid frequent disruptions in Parliament over a range of issues.

Addressing the Congress' 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium, Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition, took aim at the Prime Minister, saying he was ensuring that “Modi has not read » the Constitution.

“If Prime Minister Modi had read this book, which he does daily, he would not,” Gandhi said, holding up a copy of the Indian Constitution.

Gandhi claimed that the entire system of the country was against Dalits, Adivasis and backward classes.

He said a wall was obstructing the path of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs and accused Modi and the RSS – the ideological mentor of the BJP – of strengthening this wall by “adding cement to it”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of not having “constitutional integrity or federal character” and alleged that the party was undoing everything BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly had done through the Constitution.

The BJP hit back by accusing party president JP Nadda, Congress of undermining the statute when it was in power.

The BJP is the protector of the Constitution in the “true sense of the word” and the Narendra Modi government has implemented its provisions “in letter and spirit”, he said at an event organized at the BJP headquarters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an article on X, said that the strength of democracy in a huge country like India lies in its Constitution, which gives the mantra of unity and of national integrity.

The BJP, on the other hand, criticized Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Congress leader did not greet President Murmu during the parliamentary event.

Posting two video clips purportedly from the event on »

He adds, “Just because she comes from a tribal community, is she a woman and is Rahul Gandhi the scion of the Congress? What kind of cheap mentality is this?

Elsewhere in the country, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and took part in a 'padayatra' in Gandhinagar.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu described the adoption of the Constitution as a “holy and special” occasion, emphasizing the importance of treating the Constitution as a “holy book”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MP Stalin reaffirmed the inviolable values ​​of the Preamble of the Constitution and the commitment to protect the rights of citizens.

Stalin read the preamble at the Secretariat in Chennai and was joined by his Cabinet colleagues and government officials.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted India's secular identity:

“We are together, we are united. And we are secular, no one can cause rifts or divisions between us,” Banerjee told reporters after offering puja at the Kali temple in Naihati in North 24 Parganas district.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh urged everyone to unite against anti-social and anti-national elements to build a strong India and a strong Manipur.

The Constitution is “our mother”, under which everything functions in the country, he said at a program in Imphal.

The Jharkhand Congress has launched a 60-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak' (Protector of the Constitution) campaign as part of the party's national programme.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said all should express gratitude to the architects of the Constitution which ensured equal rights to all irrespective of caste, creed and religion. (PTI)