Zuckerberg meets Trump at Mar-A-Lago after years of strained relations





Top line

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida on Wednesday, as the Facebook founder attempts to cozy up to Trump who previously accused the social media company of trying to censor him and his supporters.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Key Facts

Stephen Miller, who will serve as Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy, confirmed reports of the meeting during an appearance on Fox News Wednesday evening.

Miller told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that Zuckerberg has made it clear he wants to support America's national renewal under Trump's leadership and that he views the president-elect as an agent of change and of prosperity.

A Meta spokesperson also confirmed the meeting, telling various media outlets that Zuckerberg was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and meet with members of his team about the new administration.

The spokesperson's statement gave no details on what was discussed but added: “This is an important time for the future of American innovation.”

According to the New York Times, Zuckerberg arrived in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday evening, and during their Wednesday meeting, the two men widely exchanged pleasantries.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We deliver text message alerts so you always know the biggest stories shaping the day's headlines. Send text alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Key context

Trump has had a contentious relationship with Zuckerberg and his social media company, particularly after his Facebook and Instagram accounts were suspended following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. Trump reacted angrily to the suspension which he said was an insult to Americans who voted for him, and added that they should not be allowed to get away with this censorship and silencing, and that in the end we will win. Although Trump's accounts were reinstated in early 2023, he continued to criticize the company and Zuckerberg. In March, Trump spoke out against banning Chinese social media platform TikTok, which he had supported during his first term, and said he saw Facebook as a greater threat and called it a enemy of the people. In July, Trump called out the Meta CEO in a Truth Social article in which he promised to prosecute election fraudsters at unprecedented levels, and that they will be sent to prison for long periods of time. Trump ended his post with ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!

Tangent

Despite being the target of Trump's insults, Zuckerberg praised him in July, highlighting his resilience after the first assassination attempt against him earlier that month. At the time, Meta's CEO told Bloomberg that the image of Trump raising his fist after a bullet grazed his ear was one of the most badass things I've ever seen of my life.

Forbes Rating

According to our estimates, Zuckerberg's current net worth is $196.9 billion. This makes Meta's CEO and founder the fourth richest person in the world on Forbes' real-time billionaires list.

Further reading

Mark Zuckerberg meets Trump at Mar-a-Lago (New York Times)

Mark Zuckerberg Praises Trump's Brutal Response After Assassination Attempt, But Doesn't Support Him (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2024/11/28/zuckerberg-meets-with-trump-at-mar-a-lago-in-bid-to-mend-strained-relationship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos