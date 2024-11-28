Politics
Boris Wave brings record migration balance
Net migration reached almost a million people in the year to June 2023, according to revised figures released today by the Office for National Statistics. The independent statistics authority initially estimated that net migration to the UK stood at 740,000 during this period, but this figure was revised upwards from 166,000 to 906,000. The ONS has said the initial figure significantly underestimated the number of people who would remain in the country for more than 12 months.
In its report on the revised data, the ONS said the increase in long-term immigration was due to the convergence of several factors, including the war in Ukraine, Hong Kong's asylum program, demand pent-up study-related immigration that had been brought under control during the pandemic and the effects of a liberal post-Brexit visa system.
On the other hand, the figures show that there has been a decline in net migration, from 906,000 in the year ending June 2023 to 728,000 in the year ending the end of June 2024.
Responding to the revised figures at a Downing Street press conference today, Sir Keir Starmer criticized his Conservative predecessors for the figures. The Prime Minister said: Policies were deliberately reformed to liberalize immigration. Brexit was used for this purpose, to transform Britain into a one-nation experiment with open borders.
These figures are undoubtedly political dynamite and it is clear that the Conservative Party is extremely vulnerable when it comes to net migration. One of the reasons the Conservatives were so badly beaten in the recent general election is that they promised for over a decade to reduce net migration figures, only to see a record increase in the number of people coming to the country.
Boris Johnson, who as Prime Minister relaxed entry rules, has not yet received any news. Critics are already calling it the Boris wave. Even though Brexit has been identified with demands to reduce immigration, Johnson is ultra-liberal on the subject.
Starmer is clearly trying to get this message across after new Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said yesterday that his party got it wrong on immigration while in power between 2010 and 2024. Perhaps to reinforce This line of attack, the Labor Party this afternoon released a graphic on X, declaring: The Conservatives have lost control of our borders. Labor takes it back.
However, the triumphant tone is not entirely borne out by the latest figures. The ONS report also makes clear that the recent decline in net migration is largely due to measures introduced by the previous Conservative government led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. These measures have prevented most international students from bringing family members with them to the UK. They also banned foreign social workers from bringing in family members and doubled the minimum salary required to obtain a work visa, raising it to 38,700.
Nor can Labor afford to be complacent about immigration policy as a whole. Indeed, if the new figures from the ONS were politically explosive, the new statistics from the Home Office will also fuel the debate on immigration to the United Kingdom.
The latest Home Office statistics, also published today, revealed that the number of asylum seekers accommodated in hotels across the UK increased by at least 6,066 between June and September 2024, although the total number remains well below the peak of 56,042 reached in 2024. at the end of September 2023. The data also shows that Home Office spending on the asylum system increased by 1.43 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and reached a record total. of 5.38 billion. This is 36% more than in 2022/23, when 3.95 billion was spent on the system.
This is important because the Starmers government has also staked its political capital on tackling illegal immigration and promised to crush smuggling gangs. Tonight, in the face of soaring costs of the UK asylum system, he said unequivocally: We must reduce the cost of asylum and we have a clear commitment to reducing the cost of hotels, ending the use of hotels.
The Prime Minister has pledged to avoid easy answers and to avoid arbitrarily putting a number on net immigration figures. Starmer's supporters will say this marks a much more honest approach to a complex issue than that of his predecessors. Critics, however, will say that emphasizing the complexity of the issue can easily become an excuse for inaction.
Above all, public perception of control is of utmost importance. The Prime Minister has made progress in clearing the UK's asylum backlog and contributed to a fall in the rate of applicants being granted refugee status. As long as net migration figures continue a downward trajectory, Starmer can credibly claim that Labor has restored order to the immigration system.
Yet if net migration increases again, or even remains stubbornly high, Labor will also have to worry about reform. The party trails Labor by many seats. Its leader, Nigel Farage, at his own press conference today, lambasted the Conservatives, but he also blamed what Reformers call the one-party system of the two main parties and says the rise began there for a long time under New Labour. The political fallout from current net migration figures could harm both Labor and the Conservatives.
Jack Dickens
reaction reporter
Alexandra Luca
Romanian electoral shock is a warning to the West
READ HERE
Ukrainian infrastructure attacked – Ukraine's power grid has been hit by Russia in new drone and missile attacks, leaving more than a million people without power. Vladimir Putin said Russia had carried out a comprehensive strike, after the UK and US supplied weapons to Ukraine last week.
Daniel Khalife found guilty of spying for Iran – A former soldier who escaped from Wandsworth prison in 2023 has been found guilty of spying for Iran. Daniel Khalife had already been cleared of carrying out a bomb hoax. Prosecutors said he collected a huge number of restricted and classified documents and claimed he wanted to make a career as a British double agent.
Syrian rebels launch offensive – Syrian jihadist rebel forces launched a large-scale surprise attack against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. It is their first major offensive in four years, reigniting war in the region. Nearly 90 people were killed in the fighting, including at least one Russian special forces soldier.
Xi Jinping's military purge – Beijing said a corruption investigation was underway against Miao Hua, one of the five officers who hold the highest command of the Chinese armed forces, for serious disciplinary violations. This is an attempt by Xi to ensure his loyalty to the regime and the party. Miao has worked with Xi for years and has been a top leader since 2012. It also comes after it was reported that Defense Minister Dong Jun was under investigation for corruption.
Hosted by the Reaction Team – William Martin
What can stop the cycle of escalation in Ukraine? Joshua Yaffa in the New Yorker.
Labor should be careful not to celebrate falling net migration. Michael Simmons in The Spectator.
The partnership between Elon Musk and Donald Trump is different from the way the media barons operated in the past. Here's why. Gordon Fletcher in The Conversation.
Can Friedrich Merz change Germany's course? Andrew Adonis in Perspective.
The future is nuclear, whether Labor likes it or not. Sam Richards in CapX.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reaction.life/p/boris-wave-brings-record-high-net
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Small seismic spike at Kīlauea Peak
- Hospital chief Lucy Letby 'really sorry'
- Assisted dying bill splits UK parliament – POLITICO
- Fantasy football she starts, she sits: week 13
- Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg stops by Mar-a-Lago to see Trump
- Mumbai woman arrested for hoax over plan to kill PM Modi | Bombay News
- CWI LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE TRAINING PROGRAM IN TASMANIA
- Turkish Defense Minister Says Deal With US On Storage Of Russian S-400 Missiles Will Remain Inactive
- New US-Japan missile plan envisions Chinese invasion of Taiwan
- Zorba Paster: With just a few precautions you can avoid serious falls.
- Donald Trump, accidental master of game theory
- Iga Witek police are given a one-month tennis ban for a doping violation and are back in time for the Australian Open