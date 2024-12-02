Trump appoints Lebanese-American Massad Boulos as Middle East adviser





Washington

Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he had named Lebanese-American businessman Massad Boulos, father of one of his sons-in-law, as his adviser for the Middle East.

“Massad is a talented negotiator and a strong advocate for PEACE in the Middle East. He will be a staunch defender of the United States and its interests,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas turmoils the region. for over a year.

A lifelong Republican, Boulos built his fortune selling automobiles in Nigeria. The 2022 marriage of his son Michael Boulos to Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany, propelled him into the inner circle of newly elected billionaires.

Boulos took an active part in the presidential campaign, working to convince the Arab community in some key states to vote for Trump.

“Massad is an accomplished lawyer and highly respected business leader with extensive experience on the international stage,” said the president-elect, who is due to take office on January 20.

A Maronite Christian, Boulos had tried to get elected to parliament in Lebanon, without success.

During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly said he would end the conflict between Israel and Hamas, without ever revealing his intention to do so.

Boulos explained in October that he shared the same philosophy.

Israel “has military objectives to achieve, namely getting rid of Hamas's infrastructure and its ability to launch further attacks,” he said in an interview with Sky News.

But “they have to do it very quickly. (…), it cannot last forever”, he added.

His appointment comes a few days after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite Islamist movement allied to Hamas and Iran.

This truce in Lebanon gives hope of progress in the Middle East to the administration of Joe Biden, still in power for a few weeks.

Following the Lebanon deal, the United States is “actively” working toward a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, current US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday. White House. But “we’re not there yet,” he said.

On Saturday, Trump also named Charles Kushner, the father of his other son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, as U.S. ambassador to France.

An unusual choice for a diplomatic role: Kushner spent a year in federal prison for tax fraud before being pardoned by Trump near the end of his first term in the White House.

