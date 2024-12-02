Week 14 brings even more chaos

Those poor saps. Holed up in that fancy hotel in a Dallas suburb, trying to wade through this mess.

Rivalry Week came and went, and now the 13 members of the College Football Playoff selection committee must wrap their collective minds around another chaotic week of setbacks.

The only thing at stake is the precious twelve places in the play-offs.

I'm still trying to process everything that just happened, State of Ohio said coach Ryan Day.

This also applies to the CFP selection committee. But here we go:

Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State again. The best win for the Buckeyes now is Penn State, whose best win is a loss to Ohio State.

Since losing to Ohio State on Nov. 2, Penn State has defeated Washington, Purdue, Minnesota and Maryland (combined record of 18-30) and will likely move all the way to the No. 2 rankings.

Penn State will trail only No. 1 Oregon, whose best win is against Ohio State. Then there is Indiana with 11 wins, with its best win being a loss to Ohio State.

Can you see the madness yet?

Oh, it gets better.

Texas decided to finally make a statement, bully Texas A&M and get its first win against a CFP ranked team just three months into the season. The Longhorns will now play Georgia in the SEC championship game, the same Georgia that scared the Bevo out of Texas with a humiliating drubbing in Austin in October.

And speaking of humiliating, while Ohio State was coming off another loss to Michigan, the cheater from last year's loss in The Game (quarterback Kyle McCord) led Syracuse to an upset in Miami. The same Miami that had been the playoff committees had been predicting ACC champions since the first poll in early November.

The Hurricanes lost for the second time in three games and are eliminated. Everything.

Georgia needed eight overtimes to beat Georgia Tech, and Tennessee left for dead three weeks ago after an ugly loss to Georgia against noted heavyweights Texas-El Paso and Vanderbilt since. Guess who gets to host a first-round CFP matchup?

That would be Tennessee, whose best win is Alabama, which lost by 21 points to Oklahoma with six losses last week, and beat Auburn with seven losses this week and is likely in the CFP despite that awful end to November.

SMU, the most popular team not named South Carolina, will play Clemson in the ACC championship game and could win or lose in the tournament.

Clemson lost at home to the hottest team in college football, and the Tigers are in the ACC championship game, while South Carolina is coming off its sixth straight win on the CFP bubble.

What does the CFP selection committee do now? Here's a gamble, knowing that the men and women of the committee have shown a clear propensity for wins (how many, not necessarily good wins) and the Big Ten.

1. Oregon: Ducks are the only undefeated FBS team going through a fairly navigable schedule. That will change in the CFP.

2. Texas: The defense now is much better than what Georgia saw in October.

3. SMU: A year ago, Mustangs bribed the ACC (because that was the $200 million starting fee) just to get into the league. Look now.

4. Arizona State: The projected Big 12 champion gets a first-round bye and possibly a quarterfinal matchup in Glendale, Arizona.

5. Notre Dame: QB Riley Leonard is doing his best, and the Irish are dangerous.

6. Georgia: Get Dawgs away from Athens, and it's a different team.

7. Tennessee: Huge moment for QB Nico Iamaleava against Vanderbilt. Maybe Vols Pass Game is a legitimate threat for the future.

8. Ohio State: How do the Buckeyes move forward after a loss that collapsed everything built this offseason?

9. Penn State: I have no idea what the committee sees in this team, but on Tuesday they will be the No. 2 seed in the country (and the No. 5 seed). That's a lock.

10. Alabama: Tide could travel to Tennessee or Georgia/Texas in a first-round game against an SEC rival.

11. Boise State: Mountain West Conference champion Boise State of UNLV gets this spot.

12. Indiana: Who among us believes Indiana will beat South Carolina?

Matt Hayes is the senior national college football writer for USA TODAY Sports Network. Follow him on X @MattHayesCFB.

