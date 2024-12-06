Politics
The moment Jokowi responded to Hasto PDIP with the words “Individual Party”
Solo –
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about “individual party” four times when journalists asked him for his response regarding the statement of PDIP Secretary General (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto. Previously, Hasto stated that Jokowi and his family were no longer part of the PDIP.
“Yes, that means the party is an individual,” said Jokowi when met by reporters at a restaurant in Sumber, Banjarsari, Solo, Thursday (05/12/2024).
Jokowi did not explain what the different parties meant. When asked again by reporters if he was not affiliated with any party, Jokowi again gave the same answer.
“Yes, the party becomes an individual, that’s all,” he said.
Then, reporters asked about the possibility of Jokowi joining a party other than PDIP. Once again, Jokowi spoke about individual parties. Likewise, when journalists asked about the chances of proposals from other parties.
“(Are you considering joining other parties?) Individual parties,” Jokowi responded.
“(Offers from other parties?) Individual parties,” he concluded.
JoMan Volunteer: He's a statesman, not a politician
Meanwhile, General Chairman (Ketum) of Jokowi Mania Volunteers (JoMan), Immanuel Ebenezer or colloquially called Noel, called Jokowi a statesman. This was conveyed by Noel when asked for his response regarding Hasto PDIP's statement.
“As for parties, this is not our domain, Jokowi is not in a party, Pak Jokowi is a statesman, he loves all parties,” Noel said after meeting Jokowi in his residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Solo City, Thursday (05/12). /2024).
Noel said Jokowi was not a politician. He also called Jokowi's figure “Father”.
“I hope Pak Jokowi will remain Pak Jokowi. He will be the father of all his children. He is a statesman, not a politician,” he said.
If Jokowi later joins a political party, Noel also welcomes it. He said Jokowi's decision whether to join a party was protected by the constitution.
“Yes, that's good, that means he has political rights. To carry out his political movements, his ideas. If his ideas force him to join the party, that's good,” he said. -he declared.
“Whether he enters politics (in a political party) or not, it is his right, his constitutional right. We must therefore limit him. We agree that this nation does not give birth to figures authoritarian,” continued Noel, currently Deputy Minister of Manpower.
He assured that the attitude of Jokowi Mania volunteers remained loyal to Jokowi even though they did not belong to any party. “We as supporters will certainly support it,” he said.
On this occasion, Noel admitted that his visit to Jokowi was out of friendship. He said there was no specific discussion during the meeting. He admitted that he only received one message from Jokowi.
“My presence here was to meet Mr. Jokowi as a former president. We are his volunteers, it's like my parents before, yes, we meet their parents. A normal social chat over coffee, nothing more than that,” he said. .
“He reminded me not to be corrupt, don't let this nation not be so good. Yes, the bottom line is clear because I am still Ketum Jokowi Mania, Mas Noel's message is not to be corrupt , this is his moral and political message,” Noël said yesterday.
Hasto says Jokowi and family no longer part of PDIP
Reported Détik NewsOn Wednesday (12/04), PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto spoke about the membership status of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Hasto emphasized that Jokowi is no longer a PDI Perjuangan cadre.
This was conveyed by Hasto during a press conference at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta. Hasto said Jokowi's family was no longer part of his party.
“I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said Hasto, Wednesday (04/12/2024), quoted by Détik News.
Hasto then explained the reasons for this assertion. He said what Jokowi was doing was no longer in line with the ideals of the bull-logo party.
“Because the ideals of the party that we fought for since the days of Bung Karno, since the PNI when we built this republic, are no longer in line with their political discussions and practices,” Hasto said.
“So that’s what happened and then we saw that the ambition for power never stopped,” Hasto continued.
Even so, Hasto said, his party will not lose the ideal ideas that an ordinary person could implement to become a leader. He admitted to having also apologized to the population on this subject.
“We also apologized to the Indonesian people for a leader who, through his power, was able to change and change the ideals that formed him,” Hasto added.
