North East neglected by previous governments due to fewer votes and seats: PM Modi | Latest news India
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused previous governments of neglecting the northeast due to declining population and voting power in the region and claimed that over the last decade his government had reduced the The gap between Dil (heart) and Dilli (Delhi) with the northeast.
Addressing the first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav to celebrate the dynamism of the Northeast, the Prime Minister said the future belongs to Eastern India and the Northeast, and the 21st century is on the verge to become the century of the East.
Over the last decade, Union ministers have made over 700 visits to the North East, linking the region to the trinity of emotion, economy and ecology, Modi said, highlighting the efforts of the NDA government led by BJP to strengthen infrastructure in the region and empower its people.
The government led by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first to create a dedicated ministry for the northeast and also earmarked 20 per cent of each ministry's budget for its development, he said.
For a long time we have seen how development was weighed against voting. The Northeast states had fewer votes and few seats, so previous governments did not pay attention to the development of the region, Modi said, adding that over the past decade, his government has ensured that Dil ki doori and Dilli se doori (heart and Delhi gap) with the North East) were reduced.
The first-ever Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav is being celebrated from December 6 to 8 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The event aims to showcase the beauty, diversity and promise of the eight northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim, collectively known as Ashtalakshmi.
Union Minister for Communications and Development of North East Region Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was also present on the occasion, described the event as historic.
This is a historic event aimed at highlighting the cultural, social and economic potential of the North-East, which appears to be a gateway to development and progress. This festival, the first of its kind, will be created as a symbol of the Prime Minister's vision for the bright future of the North East, Scindia wrote in an article on X.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also said that like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru, northeastern cities such as Guwahati, Shillong, Imphal, Itanagar and Aizawl will be new beacons of growth. With its vibrant culture and vibrant population, the Northeast holds immense potential to propel India's growth, he added.
Modi also spoke about the various efforts being made to bring peace to the region, saying several historic peace agreements had been signed. Border disputes between states have also progressed in a very amicable manner. There has been a decrease in violence in the Northeast. AFSPA has been removed from many districts, he added.
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura CM Manik Saha and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang were also present on the occasion.
Sonowal highlighted the transformation of the North East over the last decade under the National Democratic Alliance government, compared to decades of inertia of governments stuck in inaction, corruption and ignorance. He demanded an apology from Congress, accusing it of failing to act in favor of the region.
The strategic approach to rejuvenate the North East as an engine of India's growth, employed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focuses on good governance and development policy. Both of these strategies, driven by clear intentions and hard work, have resulted in significant benefits for the people, with social services now available at their doorsteps – a scenario unimaginable for many in the Northeast before 2014, Sonowal said to journalists.
He noted that the region saw its budget increase by 36,108 crores in 2014 to 94,680 crore in 2023-24. Additionally, funding for infrastructure development has surged 94 crores to 24,491 billion.
Congress must apologize to the people of the North East. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who represented the North East as an MP, did not do anything concrete to improve the region. The dark days of insurgency and violence during Congress rule are now over, thanks to the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which ensured peace and created a conducive environment for investment and development , Sonowal added.
