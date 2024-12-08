Donald Trump's message to Americans who didn't vote for him





In an interview Sunday morning with NBC News' Meet the Press, President-elect Donald Trump addressed Americans who did not vote for him in this year's election.

In November, Trump reached the 270 electoral votes needed to win back the White House, a historic comeback for a former president who refused to acknowledge his defeat to President Joe Biden four years ago. His victory over Vice President Kamala Harris – the first woman of color to win the leadership of a major party – is the second time he has defeated a female opponent in a presidential election, having defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Harris' rise to the top of the Democratic ticket was unusual since she became the party's nominee after Biden, 81, left the race in late July over concerns about his advanced age after a disastrous debate against Trump the previous month.

But Trump, 78, is now the oldest person elected president. He notably improved on his 2020 performance in most demographics to win back several key battlegrounds he lost to Biden four years ago, including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

On Sunday, Trump appeared on Meet the Press and spoke with host Kristen Welker for his first major interview since winning the election.

Asked by Welker what he wanted to say to Americans who didn't vote for him, the president-elect responded: “I'm going to treat you as well as I treated the biggest MAGA.” [Make America Great Again] supporters.”

He continued: “These people are so committed to making America great again. It's very simple. And I'm going to treat them the same way I treat MAGA. We will treat everyone good. We want success of our country, we I want our country safe… I want to treat everyone the same. I want to treat them well. But we have to get the criminals out of our country. the street and buy a loaf of bread without being shot. it's going to happen. But what I tell them is I love you, and we're all going to work together and we're going to bring it together.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's team by email for comment Sunday morning.

President-elect Donald Trump is seen December 7 in Paris.

Trump also told Welker that his inaugural address next month would focus on a message of unity.

“It will be a message of unity, and I think success brings unity. And I experienced that. I experienced it in my first term, as I said. We will talk about unity, and we're going to talk about success Making our country safe Keeping people out who shouldn't be in our country, we have to do it, I know it doesn't sound good. , but we have to do it basically. to bring our country together,” he said.

However, it comes as concerns remain over Trump's upcoming presidency, with issues such as abortion and immigration coming to the forefront.

According to a CNN poll, a majority of women voted for Harris, with 53 percent, compared to 45 percent of women for Trump, as the country remained divided on women's reproductive health.

During his campaign, Trump said abortion was a state issue and that he would not sign a national abortion ban if it came to his desk. However, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, concerns remain as conservatives have sought to restrict access to abortion in many states.

Online misogyny increased following Trump's victory, with mentions of the phrase “your body, my choice” increasing by 5,150% between November 5 and 9. In response to the election results, some women are publicly expressing concerns about what is happening. what will happen to abortion rights and women's health under the second Trump administration.

Additionally, a number of women have joined the 4B movement, abstaining from romantic and sexual relationships with men and shaving their heads.

Meanwhile, shared concerns remain as the new government prepares to take office and promises mass deportations of illegal immigrants. In response, California lawmakers are taking proactive steps to uphold the state's values ​​and protect its immigrant community.

In an effort to ensure the state is prepared to deal with any potential challenge from the federal government, the California Legislature has launched a special session to provide additional resources for legal action if necessary.

“We must be prepared, and while we hope to collaborate and avoid litigation, we have a responsibility to California residents and taxpayers to make sure we are not caught off guard,” said Jesse Gabriel, a member of the Assembly, who represents the San Fernando Valley and chairs the Assembly Budget Committee, previously told Newsweek.

