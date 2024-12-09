Imran forms committee for talks with 'anyone': PTI leaders – Journal





PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a five-member committee to hold negotiations with anyone.

This committee was formed by Imran Khan himself. This is a high-powered committee that will meet everyone who wants to, but the final decision will be taken by Khan, National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub told a conference press release here on Sunday.

He said that besides him, the negotiating committee included former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI General Secretary Salman Akram Raja, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Sunni Council Chairman Ittehad Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

Mr Ayub said the PTI's demands included the release of its prisoners, holding a judicial inquiry into the May 9 riots and an inquiry into the shooting of protesters in Islamabad last month.

Omar Ayub, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Sahibzada Hamid Raza are members of the panel.

If our demands are not accepted, we will move towards civil disobedience. We should not be forced to do so, he said, condemning what he called the racial and ethnic profiling of Pakhtuns by police in Punjab and Islamabad.

He said a jirga would be held on December 13 to which all political parties would be invited while the international section of the PTI would hold rallies and prayers for the martyred PTI workers across the world on December 15.

There is virtual martial law in the country, he said. He claimed that after the Islamabad protests, 12 PTI workers were killed and more than 200 were missing or presumably dead since the case went missing from hospitals. He added that more than 5,000 PTI workers were arrested and they were still collecting information.

The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly accused the federal government of using US and NATO weapons, including snipers, supplied to Pakistan under the Defense Support Fund coalition in the war against terrorism, against the PTI protesters.

Leader of Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz said on the occasion that the first mistake was to steal PTI's mandate on February 8. Today, mistakes are being repeated, he added.

He said the committee should be engaged to find a way forward to resolve the problems facing the country. Khan did his job, he added.

Mr Faraz said the focus should be on dialogue. He said whatever was happening in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a manifestation of the psychological impact of the November incident on the youth.

Mr Qaiser, who was also present during the press conference, said holding peaceful protests was everyone's right and the National Assembly had no right to legislate as it had no mandate .

They legislated and imposed a ban on demonstrations in Islamabad. Is Islamabad not part of the country? They are themselves delivering a speech to those working against the state, creating uncertainty and hatred by arresting Pakhtuns, taxi drivers and insulting them, he said.

He said they wanted to continue negotiations and requested the federal government to reopen trade with Afghanistan and give KP its rights.

PTI Central Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said on the occasion that he was still wondering why firing was being opened on peaceful protesters. You will not rest in peace until this question is answered, he added.

He accused the Punjab and Balochistan governments of harassing the relatives of the killed or injured PTI workers. He added that they could threaten people but could not defeat them.

No taxation without representation. Why should we pay for a government we never voted for, he asks. He added that the civil disobedience decision would be respected by all overseas Pakistanis.

To a question, Mr. Akram said the hospitals had refused to share with them the post-mortem report of the workers killed by the PTI. He said it was wrong that the firing started when the PTI workers reached D-Chowk. The first PTI worker was shot dead on the CPEC road and firing was also opened during the protests near 26 Chowrangi number, he claimed.

Published in Dawn, December 9, 2024

