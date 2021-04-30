Chinese President Xi Jinping Sends Modi Message, Offers Pandemic Help | India is blooming





New Delhi / UNI: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday offered in a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help India fight the escalation of the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xi said China is willing to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with India, and provide support and assistance to the country. Noting that he is very concerned about the pandemic situation in India, Xi, on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as on his own behalf, expressed his sincere condolences to the Indian government and people. “China is willing to strengthen cooperation with India in combating COVID-19 and provide support and assistance to India,” Xi said, quoted by state media. In the message, Xi said he believes under the leadership of the Indian government, his people will surely overcome the pandemic. This is the second day in a row that China has offered aid to India. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China strongly supports the Indian government and people in their fight against the pandemic. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Wang said China-produced anti-virus supplies are entering India at a faster rate, and Beijing will continue to maximize efforts to provide support and assistance in accordance. at the requests of India. It is hoped and believed that the Indians, under the leadership of their government, will achieve an early victory against COVID-19, he said. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin reiterated China’s willingness to support India on Friday. According to the spokesperson, China exported more than 26,000 oxygen concentrators and respirators, 15,000 bedside monitors and a total of 3,800 tons of drugs and medicines to India. Wang has ensured the normal operation of cargo flights between the two countries, adding that the companies involved are working around the clock to provide enough medical supplies to India. He also noted that Chinese customs will also facilitate customs clearance and transportation.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos