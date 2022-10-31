Where are Pakistan’s T20 WC SF odds after India’s loss to South Africa | Cricket





Sunday was a big day for Pakistan. Three matches from the Group 2 matches would determine their chances for the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Losses to India and then to Zimbabwe have left many of Pakistan’s chances on how other opponents in the group perform. For the majority of Sunday, Pakistani fans were elated. Bangladesh claimed the thriller against Zimbabwe after a final drama, while the Babar Azam-led side finally opened their account in the tournament with a win against the Netherlands. However, the one who would largely determine the knockout round odds failed to find their way as India conceded their first place after their first loss of the tournament, against South Africa, by 5 wickets in Perth. So where are the chances for Pakistan’s semi-final now after India’s defeat? In Group 2, India was at the wheel and was only one victory away from securing a spot in the semi-finals. However, South Africa stunned the Men in Blue as they took first place in the table with the win in Perth and are now clear favorites to close out the group as top performers. India and Bangladesh are respectively next on the table, separated only by their net run rate. The NRR of +0.844 gives India a lead, but makes the upcoming Wednesday match between India and Bangladesh all the more important. T20 World Cup Group 2 standings after India vs South Africa (screenshot from t20worldcup.com) Can Pakistan still reach the semi-finals of the World Cup T20 after losing to India? Of course, they need to win their last two games – against South Africa on November 3 and Bangladesh on November 6 – allowing them to finish with a maximum of six points. But now that the match in India is cancelled, six points will not be enough for Pakistan. Their hopes have now become increasingly dependent on other factors. Their win over Proteas means they can’t take the top spot in the rankings and they also need to win their last two games by wide margins to stand a chance in terms of NRR when it comes to competing between teams with six points. Remaining Group 2 Matches November 2: Zimbabwe v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval November 2: India v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval November 3: Pakistan v South Africa, SCG, Sydney November 6: South Africa v Netherlands, Adelaide Oval November 6: Pakistan v Bangladesh, Adelaide Oval November 6: Zimbabwe v India, MCG, Melbourne

