Google job cuts: Sundar Pichai's tech giant cuts jobs globally, expanding jobs in India and Mexico.The reason is as follows





Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., has laid off about 200 employees from its core team and moved some jobs overseas to cut costs as part of a restructuring process. At least 50 roles have been eliminated from the engineering team based at the company's California headquarters.

The tech giant now plans to hire replacements for positions in India and Mexico, CNBC reported, citing internal documents.

The company's job cuts, announced the day before Google's first-quarter results, were targeted at Google, which develops “the technology foundations behind the company's flagship products” as well as online user safety and global IT infrastructure. Report that was the “core” team of.

What did Google officials say?

Asim Husain, vice president of Google Developer Ecosystem, announced the layoffs in an email last week, telling employees that this was the biggest cut on his team this year, according to the document.

“While maintaining our current global footprint, we intend to expand our high-growth global workforce to operate closer to our partners and developer community,” Hussain said in an email. He wrote it in an email, CNBC reported.

A Google spokesperson said employees affected by the layoffs can apply for other open positions at the company. Google offers outplacement services and severance benefits based on your requirements.

A Google spokesperson told the New York Post that the company is simplifying its organization to increase opportunities for employees to work on the most innovative, important advances and the company's biggest priorities, while reducing bureaucracy and hierarchy. told the paper.

Alphabet has been cutting jobs since early 2023, when it announced plans to cut about 12,000 positions, or 6% of its workforce, due to declining revenues from the online advertising market.

The latest job cuts coincide with the company's fastest growth since early 2022 and rising profit margins. Last week, Alphabet announced a $70 billion stock buyback, its first dividend, and a 15% increase in sales compared to the same period last year.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the company news and updates with Live Mint. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates and live business news.Show more Show less

Published: May 2, 2024, 6:46 AM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/google-cuts-jobs-globally-yet-expands-hiring-in-india-and-mexico-here-is-why-11714610285136.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos