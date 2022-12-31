BYU OL Sione Veikoso dies after retaining wall collapses





BYU offensive officer Sione Veikoso died Friday in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii. He was 22 years old. According to the Honolulu Fire Department, a total of six men were on scene when a 15-foot rock wall behind a house partially collapsed, trapping three of them. Honolulu Star Advertiser. Veikoso was pronounced dead at the scene, his family confirmed to the Star-Advertiser, after aid workers cleared away the rubble. The two other trapped men were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition. A third injured man did not want to go to the hospital. “We are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our brothers, Sione Veikoso,” said Cougars coach Kalani Sitake. tweeted. “His passing is heartbreaking for all of us. We offer our deepest condolences and prayers to his family as we share in their grief. Our love for you is forever, Sione!” The BYU football program also tweeted about Veikoso. On behalf of the entire BYU Football family, our thoughts and prayers are with Sione’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace Zion. God be with you till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Bn0oW4kylY BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) December 31, 2022 The 6-foot-7, 305-pound Veikoso played in one game this season as a redshirt freshman for the Cougars. He began his collegiate career at Arizona State, playing in one game for the Sun Devils before moving to BYU last summer. Veikoso was scheduled to fly back to BYU next week, family members told the Star-Advertiser.

