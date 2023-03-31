Cricket-Archer likely won’t play red-ball matches before Ashes, Sussex coach says





(Reuters) England’s fast bowler Jofra Archer is unlikely to play red-ball games for the Ashes home series against Australia, Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said. Archer, who took 22 wickets for England in the 2019 Ashes, has not played a Test since February 2021 due to elbow and back injuries. The 27-year-old pacer made his comeback after a 17-month absence at the end of January and will play for Mumbai in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 competition, which starts later on Friday, but will not play for Sussex in the County Championship. I think, all things being equal, he will go straight into the ashes from the back of the IPL, Farbrace told British media on Thursday. I think their plan is for him to throw some longer spells between IPL games to get his overs up and make sure he’s ready for the match. I know there will be a lot of people saying he needs to play at least two four day games to be ready for a test match, but the preparation and work the medical teams are doing around these players is exceptional. England last won the Ashes in 2015, taking a 4-0 thrashing in Australia in the final series. The first Ashes test will be held in Edgbaston from June 16. (Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; editing by Peter Rutherford)

