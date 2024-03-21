Sports
UMaine will sell beer at hockey games next season
University of Maine hockey fans will be able to buy beer at Black Bear games starting next season.
The university announced Wednesday that it will build a beer garden that will likely be adjacent to the school's Alfond Arena, where UMaine's men's and women's hockey teams play their games.
It is open to all ticket holders who are at least 21 years old and further details will be released this summer.
UMaine athletic director Jude Killy said there are a lot of logistics to work out, including what type of facility it will be and where exactly they will locate it.
A lot of people will be involved in the conversation, he said.
He also said it will be a pilot project that will be assessed at the end of next season.
UMaine is one of only three schools in the 11-team Hockey East men's league that does not sell beer to the public during hockey games. Northeastern University in Boston and the University of Vermont are the other two.
However, people who rent luxury boxes at Alfond Arena have access to all types of alcohol.
There will be a beer tent at home football games and can also be purchased at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, where the UMaine men's basketball team played two regular season games.
The football beer garden will be upgraded, along with improved student ticketing procedures for hockey and football games and a new arena lighting system.
Bangor Daily News readers were previously polled on whether or not they would prefer beer sales at hockey games. Of the 227 who responded to the survey, 152 were in favor and 75 against, giving a majority of 67 percent.
“We are excited to look at ways we can improve the game day experience for our fans,” said Killy. We will continue to look at future opportunities that will help create a great game day atmosphere for our fans and give our student-athletes and coaches a true home field advantage.
Last fall, Boston College athletic director and former UMaine AD Blake James, Providence College AD Steve Napolillo and University of New Hampshire AD Allison Rich said beer and wine sales have been beneficial and generated revenue.
Napolillo said the beer and wine sales have been a success and a win-win for the institution and the fans.
College hockey is a business and just being a family-friendly option isn't enough, Brian Smith, assistant commissioner of Hockey East, said in October. You have to be able to reach a different variety and a broad spectrum of fans who want to come to games for different reasons.
He also pointed out that it increases attendance, so student-athletes get a better experience as they play in front of a larger crowd.
Rich said they are always looking to give their fans the best game day experience possible.
James said the addition of beer and wine sales at the Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, starting during the 2017-2018 season, wasn't a game changer, but did bring in some useful revenue.
We think it can be profitable, Killy said.
The men's hockey team has reached the Hockey East semifinals and will also play in the NCAA tournament this year for the first time since the 2011-12 season. The Black Bears played in front of eleven sold-out crowds in seventeen games at the Alfond Arena.
