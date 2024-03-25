Ohio State wins the 2024 NCAA NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship





Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 1-0 in the 2024 NCAA Frozen Four final at Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire. In a rematch of last year's Frozen Four finals, the Buckeyes walked away with the 2024 title, their second after winning in 2022. CHAMPIONS!!! THE BUCKEYES ARE CHAMPIONS!!! ESPNU#WFrozenFour X @OhioStateWHKY pic.twitter.com/IZnTYZsZMQ NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 24, 2024 The selections for the 2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship were announced on March 10. Eleven teams were selected for selection, with Ohio State as the No. 1 seed. The regional competition concluded on March 16 and determined the Women's Frozen Four at the Whittemore Center Arena in Durham, New Hampshire. THE WINNER OF THE GAME! ESPNU #WFrozenFour X @OhioStateWHKY pic.twitter.com/k74NHMxBdO NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) March 24, 2024 2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship: Click or tap here to see the interactive bracket Rewatch ESPNews' selection show 2024 NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship Schedule Always Oriental. Click or tap on each game for stats and scores. Thursday, March 14 Regionals Saturday March 16 Regional competitions Friday March 22 Frozen Four Semi-finals Sunday March 24 Frozen Four: National Championship History of the NC Women's Ice Hockey Championship Wisconsin is the defending champion after beating Ohio State 1-0 in the 2023 NCAA title game, securing its seventh championship in program history. Beginning in 2001, the NC women's ice hockey tournament has been held every year except 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Defending champion Wisconsin has won a record seven championships, followed by Minnesota with six and Minnesota Duluth with five. Here is the complete history of NC women's hockey champions: Year Champion (record) To score Second place Location 2023 Wisconsin (29-10-2) 1-0 State of Ohio Duluth, Minn. 2022 Ohio State (32-6-0) 3-2 Minnesota Duluth University Park, Pa. 2021 Wisconsin (17-3-1) 2-1 (OT) Northeast Erie, Pa. 2020 Canceled due to Covid-19 — — — 2019 Wisconsin (35-4-2) 2-0 Minnesota Hamden, Kon. 2018 Clarkson (36-4-1) 2-1 (OT) Colgate Minneapolis, Minnesota. 2017 Clarkson (32-4-5) 3-0 Wisconsin St. Charles, Mo. 2016 Minnesota (35-4) 3-1 Boston College Durham, NH 2015 Minnesota (34-3-4) 4-1 Harvard Minneapolis 2014 Clarkson (31-5-5) 5-4 Minnesota Hamden, Kon. 2013 Minnesota (41-0-0) 6-3 Boston University Minneapolis 2012 Minnesota (33-5-2) 4-2 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2011 Wisconsin (37-2-2) 4-1 Boston University Erie, Pa. 2010 Minnesota-Duluth (31-8-2) 3-2 (3OT) Cornell Minneapolis 2009 Wisconsin (33-2-5) 5-0 Mercyhurst Boston 2008 Minnesota-Duluth (34-4-1) 4-0 Wisconsin Duluth, Minn. 2007 Wisconsin (36-1-4) 4-1 Minnesota-Duluth Lake Placid, NY 2006 Wisconsin (36-4-1) 3-0 Minnesota Minnesota 2005 Minnesota (36-2-2) 4-3 Harvard New Hampshire 2004 Minnesota (30-4-2) 6-2 Harvard Providence 2003 Minnesota-Duluth (31-3-2) 4-3 (2OT) Harvard Duluth, Minn. 2002 Minnesota-Duluth (24-6-4) 3-2 Brown Durham, NH 2001 Minnesota-Duluth (28-5-4) 4-2 St. Laurens Minneapolis UW-River Falls wins the 2024 DIII women's ice hockey championship The River Falls Falcons hosted and won the 2024 DIII women's ice hockey championship in Wisconsin. READ MORE 2024 Women's National Collegiate Ice Hockey Championship Announced The field for the 2024 National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship has been announced, with regional play set to begin on Thursday, March 14. READ MORE Ohio State sits atop the final Power 5 of the women's hockey season For the final time this season, NCAA.com correspondent Jordan Menard will unveil her Power 5 women's hockey rankings as conference tournaments across the country come to a close this weekend. READ MORE

