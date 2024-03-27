Sports
RIT wants to shock the hockey world during the NCAA tournament
Tigers will play second-ranked Boston University on Thursday
HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) The RIT men's hockey team left campus Tuesday and began a long trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on Boston University in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Tigers will have their work cut out for them on Thursday against the second-place Terriers. Boston University already has 14 players on its roster who have already been drafted to NHL teams and that doesn't include Macklin Celebrini, their phenomenal freshman who is expected to be the top pick in this year's draft.
“I think it's going to be a great hockey game,” head coach Wayne Wilson said. “It's not two teams sitting back and falling into the trap, we're both chasing things. I think we like to play that style, so it's about whether we can play well enough to win with that style when you play someone like BU.”
While the Tigers respect all that BU has accomplished this season, they are not shying away from the challenge in any way.
“We have to be aware of what we're doing, but if we try to change our entire coaching style and everything we do, we're not going to have success,” Wilson said. “We want to do what we do best and do it as best we can and see where it stacks up.”
'RIT, we are elite. We have NHL players in this locker room, I really believe that,” said senior forward Elijah Gonsalves. “We have the talent to do it and we have the coaches to do it. They're planning very meticulously against their plan, so we're excited.”
The Tigers are motivated for Thursday's game. On ESPN's Bracket Selection show, the analysts didn't spend too much time discussing the Tigers, and they also called the graphics “Rochester” instead of “RIT.”
“It felt like they were closing in on us a little bit and we took a lead,” Gonsalves said. “We have a chip on our shoulder and we are very confident. There is a lot of confidence in training this week, so we are very excited.”
“Obviously, watching that selection show, there's a lot to have on our shoulders,” fifth-year Gianfranco Cassaro said. “We will certainly go into it with full dedication.”
Wilson disagreed with his players and said there is nothing on his team's shoulder, but he did note that the broadcast crew did not highlight much of his team's performance instead of focusing on the Tigers' age . RIT is the oldest team in the tournament.
“Every time we go to these selection shows, they'll be talking about the top four seeds in the entire tournament, and rightfully so,” Wilson said. 'They have earned that right. When you're the 15th seed, they don't talk about you much, and that's good for us.”
RIT is no stranger to pulling off upsets in the NCAA tournament. In 2015, they defeated top-seeded Minnesota State Mankato 2-1. And of course, in 2010, they defeated second-seeded Denver and then New Hampshire to reach the program's first and only Frozen Four.
“I think our team can use that because 'it can be done,' but now you have to go out and do it,” Wilson said.
Puck drops between Boston University and RIT on Thursday, March 28 at 5 p.m. The winner will face Minnesota or Omaha on Saturday, March 30 at 6:30 p.m. All games in the Sioux Falls region will be broadcast on ESPNU.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rochesterfirst.com/sports/college-sports/rit-looking-to-shock-the-hockey-world-at-ncaa-tourney/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- RIT wants to shock the hockey world during the NCAA tournament
- After Larry Page founded Alphabet, Steve Jobs told him he was “too much”
- China's Xi to meet foreign business leaders amid economic nervousness | Economic and commercial news
- What is behind Erdogan's strong support for Hamas?
- Watching together in Palu, Indonesian President Joko Widodo conveys greetings to Indonesian national team players
- Actor Lee Sang Yeob Gets Married, Shares Heartwarming Wedding Photos
- How to unlock all cosmetics in Princess Peach: Showtime
- Trump Media Company Worth Nearly $8 Billion on First Trading Day
- Bollywood Nights at the Salesforce Park tickets, multiple dates
- Jannik Sinner beats Christopher O'Connell to reach Miami QFs | ATP tour
- Operation Henhouse: over 400 arrests and £19m seized in national campaign to tackle fraud
- Biden says the federal government will pay to rebuild the Baltimore Bridge