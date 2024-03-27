Beijing will host WTT China Smash in September





Beijing has won the bid for the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash from 2024 to 2028, with this year's 11-day event starting on September 26, organizers announced at a press conference on Tuesday. Wang Chuqin of China makes a return during the men's singles round of 16 against Truls Moregard of Sweden during the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024 in Singapore, March 14, 2024. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua) “China has the largest population of table tennis players in the world and is our largest table tennis market. Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympic Games and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, and is the only city in the world to host both,” said Steve Dainton. , CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and WTT director. “Holding one of our biggest cornerstone events annually in the Chinese capital Beijing is a testament to the growth of the sport,” he added. The 26th World Table Tennis Championships were held in Beijing in 1961 and impressed the public at the time. “The WTT China Smash will further arouse people's enthusiasm for this popular sport and contribute to the development of table tennis in the world,” said Chen Jie, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports. The WTT China Smash will be held at the ice hockey, short track and figure skating venues at Shougang Park in Beijing's Shijingshan District, home to the Beijing Big Air Shougang Winter Olympics. “The ice rinks will be converted into table tennis courts, while the valuable experience gained from the Beijing Winter Olympics is also conducive to organizing international events,” said Li Xin, head of the Shijingshan District government. Men's singles world No. 1 Wang Chuqin expressed his expectations about participating in the WTT China Smash on home soil. “The world-class event here will leave a lasting memory for me, and I hope more people will come and enjoy table tennis,” he said.

