  • The Shield 30 is a good quality four piece cricket ball, made from good quality alum tanned leather.
  • Waterproof
  • Solid one-piece core, class 2
  • The Shield 30 is ideally suited for club and school competitions.
SG cricket ball leatherSG cricket ball leather

Specification:

Brand S.G
Material Learn
Colour RED
Age category (description) Adult
product weight 1000 Grams
Sport Cricket
Quantity 1
Team name cricket
Competition cricket
Department Unisex adult
Manufacturer sg
Country of origin India
AS IN B0BNBFHGDY
  The Shield 30 is a good quality four piece cricket ball, made from good quality alum tanned leather. Water resistant Sturdy one-piece core grade 2. The Shield 30 is ideally suited for club and school competitions.