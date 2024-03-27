Google halts development of Pixel 6a, paving way for Pixel 8a





Google's Pixel 6a is no longer available for purchase on the company's digital storefront. I checked American, British, European, and Asian websites to see if I could find it anywhere, but I couldn't find it. It's completely gone. The official protective case is also gone.

Android Authority points out that if you visit the old URL for the Pixel 6a, you'll be redirected to the Pixel 7a instead. In fact, the Pixel 7a is currently the only A-series smartphone sold on this platform.

Of course, this does not mean that this device has disappeared from the earth. You can still purchase it from Amazon and other retailers. But for now, you're better off buying a Pixel 7a (or Pixel 7). It has better overall performance than previous models, and it's also on sale. Google recently took $100 off the in-store price tag, so if you're considering buying one, now's a good time.

Store cleaning

Officially, it's unclear exactly why Google decided to discontinue 6a, but the answer seems obvious. The tech giant must be clearing out its stores to make room for the Pixel 8a, which is rumored to be launching soon.

Details about the next smartphone have been leaking weekly since early March, suggesting a launch is imminent. First, it turns out that this device may be more expensive than expected. It's at least $50 more expensive than the Pixel 7a.

And I discovered that there is a potential feature, the battery statistics display function, which allows you to understand the health of the battery. Just last week, an anonymous source at Google revealed the specs of the phone, claiming that it runs on his Tensor G3 chipset, similar to his standard Pixel 8.

As of this writing, leaks have slowed, aside from recent tidbits. Android Authority says the model will be rolled out to 10 new European countries, including Romania, according to a recently discovered electronic warranty label. With all these details coming to light, we can expect quite a bit of information to leak in April.

You don't have to wait long for the official announcement. Google's next major event, I/O 2024, kicks off on his May 14th and is expected to see the world debut of new devices. In other words, it's a Pixel 8a.

If you're looking for recommendations for affordable phones, check out TechRadar's list of the best cheap phones of 2024.

