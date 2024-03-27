Wheelchair tennis invitational on display at Miami Open

MIAMI – The Miami Open presents its first invitation for wheelchair tennis.

CBS Sports Miami's Trish Chirstakis was at the games and shares the moving stories these athletes carry with them on the courts.

“We've put in so much work and it's really important that people see that and almost don't see the wheelchair. Of course they are there and we need them, but hopefully they can look past it and see that we are athletes. ”, says Diede de Groot.

De Groot is the current number one in both singles and doubles for wheelchair tennis and a 39-time major champion, a sport that changed her life.

“Looking back, it gave me the opportunity to enjoy being active in a way that other sports wouldn't give me… because I was always at a disadvantage, but wheelchair tennis gave me the opportunity to be like other kids.”

Alfie Hewett has been playing wheelchair tennis since he was 8 years old. It helped his mental health as a child and hopes to inspire young children watching today.

“For a young disabled child who comes onto the court today to watch wheelchair tennis, this could be the moment they decide to play and the rest could be history,” Hewett said.

Fans I spoke to today were moved.

“Wow. So impressive, it makes you more of an athlete, not less of an athlete at all. It makes them more!” said one fan.

Something the event's director, Shingo Kunieda, a four-time Paralympic gold medalist and winner of 28 major titles, hoped fans would witness at the Miami Open.

