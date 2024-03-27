Pakistan Cricket Board in talks to hire former Mumbai Indians star Luke Ronchi as head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board has narrowed its search for a new head coach to former Australian and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi. A PCB source said on Wednesday that “extensive discussions” had taken place with 42-year-old Ronchi, who has also coached Pakistan Super League side Islamabad United. “With no high-profile coach showing interest in working for the PCB as most of them are already involved in various leagues or have reservations about working in Pakistan cricket, the search has come down to Ronchi,” the source said .

He said the contract with Ronchi should be finalized in the coming days before the home T20 series against New Zealand begins.

Ronchi, after retiring from professional cricket, has also worked with the New Zealand team as a batting advisor and coach.

The source added that the PCB team had contacted some well-known coaches but most of them were already willing or reluctant to accept assignments with the Pakistani board.

“Given the PCB's history of dealing with foreign and local coaches, one can obviously understand the reservations of some foreign coaches,” he said.

The source said even Ronchi had not said yes and had asked for ironclad assurance that he would be given a suitable time frame to work with the Pakistan team for a period of time irrespective of the results.

“He wants clear guarantees that his performance will only be evaluated after a certain period, and not after every series or event,” the source said.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had last week blamed the leak of salary details and other aspects of a potential coaching contract with Shane Watson, prompting the Australian to eventually withdraw from the discussion.

The PCB has already started its training camp at the Kakul army base in preparation for the T20 World Cup in June, starting with Pakistan's home match against New Zealand in April.

Ronchi is one of the few players to have represented two countries in international cricket; he appeared first for Australia and then for New Zealand.