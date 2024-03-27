Sports
Pakistan Cricket Board in talks to hire former Mumbai Indians star Luke Ronchi as head coach
File photo of the Pakistani cricket team
The Pakistan Cricket Board has narrowed its search for a new head coach to former Australian and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Luke Ronchi. A PCB source said on Wednesday that “extensive discussions” had taken place with 42-year-old Ronchi, who has also coached Pakistan Super League side Islamabad United. “With no high-profile coach showing interest in working for the PCB as most of them are already involved in various leagues or have reservations about working in Pakistan cricket, the search has come down to Ronchi,” the source said .
He said the contract with Ronchi should be finalized in the coming days before the home T20 series against New Zealand begins.
Ronchi, after retiring from professional cricket, has also worked with the New Zealand team as a batting advisor and coach.
The source added that the PCB team had contacted some well-known coaches but most of them were already willing or reluctant to accept assignments with the Pakistani board.
“Given the PCB's history of dealing with foreign and local coaches, one can obviously understand the reservations of some foreign coaches,” he said.
The source said even Ronchi had not said yes and had asked for ironclad assurance that he would be given a suitable time frame to work with the Pakistan team for a period of time irrespective of the results.
“He wants clear guarantees that his performance will only be evaluated after a certain period, and not after every series or event,” the source said.
PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi had last week blamed the leak of salary details and other aspects of a potential coaching contract with Shane Watson, prompting the Australian to eventually withdraw from the discussion.
The PCB has already started its training camp at the Kakul army base in preparation for the T20 World Cup in June, starting with Pakistan's home match against New Zealand in April.
Ronchi is one of the few players to have represented two countries in international cricket; he appeared first for Australia and then for New Zealand. PTI Cor AM AM AM
Topics mentioned in this article
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.ndtv.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket-board-in-talks-to-hire-former-mumbai-indians-star-luke-ronchi-as-head-coach-5318073
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Godfather wins best film, Marlon Brando declines best actor – Chicago Tribune
- Pakistan Cricket Board in talks to hire former Mumbai Indians star Luke Ronchi as head coach
- James Dyson says it's unfortunate that other companies imitate Dyson's technology because it hurts innovation.
- Here's what could happen if Trump violates a gag order in a criminal money trial
- (no title)
- Trump attacks judge after silence order in hush money case
- Planning legal recourse to return Rs 3,000 crore seized by ED in West Bengal: PM Modi | Kolkata News
- You've got to be kidding: Mandelson dismisses UK's chances of rejoining EU | Brexit
- U.S. Supreme Court Abortion Pill Hearing: Takeaways | Abortion
- Bollywood Newswrap, March 27: Alia Bhatt to host first Hope Gala event in London; Virat Kohlis: an impressive love for his daughter Vamika
- Penn State earns ninth consecutive victory in 10-2 result over Bucknell
- Japanese rock star Yoshiki talks about his passion for fashion and his beginnings at Maison Yoshiki in Paris