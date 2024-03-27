Hockey 101: How to become a super fan?



Okay, Tiger fans. It's time to sharpen your knowledge of the RIT hockey program now that the men's team has advanced to the NCAA Hockey Tournament. After all, you want to sound like the smartest person at Thursday's viewing party at the Gene Polisseni Center. So let's load up on some history and fun facts about the program: While hockey was played unofficially by RIT students in the 1950s (even when it was once called the Techmen with blue and gray uniforms), it did not last until the 1950s. 1961-1962 season that a team was officially sanctioned by the university.

The team goal (pun 100 percent intended) this year is to win an unprecedented triple crown in hockey by winning the Division I national title. The Tigers captured the Division II crown in 1983, followed by a Division III title in 1985. The men's team moved to Division I in 2005. The women's hockey team won the NCAA Division III crown in 2012 and was promoted to Division I that year. All three of these NCAA championship trophies are on display at the Gene Polisseni Center. RIT Head Coach Wayne Wilson and Associate Head Coach Brian Hills already have a national championship ring. The duo were captains of the 1983 championship team in Bowling Green. RIT Head Coach Wayne Wilson is in his 25th season at the helm of the Tigers. He was just mentioned Atlantic Hockey Coach of the Year and ranks 34th all-time in NCAA wins. With more than 30,000 in attendance, the Tigers played in one of the largest indoor hockey competitions in history when they took on the Wisconsin Badgers in the 2010 Frozen Four. The Frozen Four was hosted that year at Ford Field in Detroit. David vs. Goliath? RIT's opponent, Boston University, currently has 17 players in the National Hockey League. RIT has one, Chris Tanev of the Dallas Starswho played on the Frozen Four team in 2010.

The Terriers currently have 13 NHL draft picks on their roster. RIT doesn't have one.

Macklin Celebrini, Boston's freshman center and the youngest player in the NCAA at 17, is the consensus pick for the 2024 NHL Draft.

This is the first time that RIT and Boston University have faced each other. After the amazing Frozen Four run in 2010, university officials decided it was time to build a bigger arena than Frank Ritter. The Power Plan campaign had begun to build a new arena. RIT alumni Stephen Schultz 89 (computer science) and his wife, Vicki Schultz 94 (business administration), 99 (MBA), presented the campaign's opening $1 million gift. Schultz, a founding member of RIT's colorful cheering section of the Corner Crew, sees this donation as an extension of his continued loyalty to the Tigers. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Polisseni Center. There is a single orange seat at Polisseni. That chair is in honor of Green B. Williams 78 (business administration), a former RIT goalkeeper. After graduating, Williams enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served with distinction. Tragically, he was killed in a pilot training accident on March 21, 1984 So, are you ready to cheer on the Tigers with your super fan knowledge? If you're interested in learning more, there's even a book published by RIT Press, Frozen in Time: The History of RIT Hockey. Turn on your game and Go Tigers!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rit.edu/news/hockey-101-how-become-superfan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos