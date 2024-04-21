House of Representatives passes revised bill to ban TikTok or force sale





The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill this afternoon that would force TikTok owner ByteDance to sell the popular social media app or face having it banned in the United States.

Efforts to ban TikTok date back to the Trump administration, but the issue has been reignited in recent months. The House already passed a similar bill in March, one that the Senate has shown little interest in passing. This new version extends the window for ByteDance to sell TikTok to nine months (up from six months in the previous bill), and also gives the president the option to grant a single additional 90-day extension.

It appears the change has satisfied some Senate skeptics. Senate Commerce Chairwoman Maria Cantwell (D-Washington) told reporters Thursday that she suggested the extension because it ensures the divestiture is more likely to happen.

The new bill passed by a vote of 360 to 58, with strong support from a majority of Republicans and Democrats. It's part of a broader package that includes foreign aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and was likely included as a way for House Speaker Mike Johnson to attract more conservative support .

The Senate could take up the package next week, and President Joe Biden has said he supports the bill and will sign it. If that happens, TikTok is expected to challenge the bill in court.

The Biden administration has briefed lawmakers on what it sees as the national security threats posed by the app both as a source of U.S. user data for the Chinese government and as a channel for this same government to make propaganda among the Americans. Across the aisle, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) today described the app as a spy balloon in U.S. phones used to monitor and exploit America's personal information.

When it became clear that a TikTok bill was back on the table earlier this week, the company released a statement claiming the House was using the cover of significant foreign and humanitarian aid to push it through once in addition a ban bill that would violate the right to freedom of expression. of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses and shut down a platform.

Civil liberties groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union have also opposed previous attempts to ban the app.

