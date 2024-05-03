Building a culture that fosters innovation





India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) foster innovation through diverse talent, upskilling and collaboration to drive economic growth and global technological progress.

In the global services landscape, India's role has significantly evolved, establishing itself as a notable hub for technological innovation. India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have played an important role in the country's economic landscape, providing quality employment opportunities and contributing to the country's GDP. This has led to India emerging as one of the world's top technology talent markets.

Many of India's GCCs were initially known as cost-cutting units, but have now transformed into sophisticated centers of excellence that enable new innovations. The rise of these GCCs has been greatly influenced by the people and culture within these centres. Therefore, the right culture not only acts as a driver of innovation but also provides employees with the right skills that help them grow and thrive.

Diversity and inclusion drive innovation

One of the reasons the GCC has set an example of efficiency is because it has a diverse workforce representing different nationalities, cultures, and backgrounds.

Diversity in teams brings different and unique perspectives, enriching the innovation process. GCC injects fresh perspectives into our teams and drives innovation by focusing on hiring individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and skill sets.

Rajesh Mani, Senior Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific Tech Hub, Mastercard

Additionally, a focus on inclusivity and equality ensures that all voices are not only heard but valued, leading to more creative solutions and better outcomes.

To foster innovation through inclusion, it's essential to create an environment where employees feel safe to take risks, experiment, and learn from their efforts. In a supportive and inclusive work environment, GCC fosters collaboration, experimentation, and embracing mistakes as valuable learning experiences.

The GCC must be a space where ideas flow freely, where creativity and innovation thrive. By making innovation a cornerstone of your organizational culture, employees know their contributions are valued and feel empowered to explore new ideas and take risks.

Improve your skills to stay ahead of the curve

According to the 2023 Employment Trends Report, Indian technology companies are increasingly focusing on upskilling existing employees to fill the talent gap. Prioritizing upskilling initiatives fosters a culture of continuous learning and innovation. A robust upskilling and development framework can strengthen your organization's overall competitiveness and adaptability in rapidly changing conditions, while ensuring your workforce's continued relevance in a dynamic industry.

Unlock collaboration

Note that the word “innovation” does not necessarily refer to big-bang inventions that disrupt markets. To me, innovation is the active and continuous practice of thinking differently and trying to improve small things every day.

It's these seemingly small improvements that add value and lead to important innovations. That's why such innovations are rarely achieved in silos. This is usually the result of multiple teams across different domains coming together towards a common goal.

This is facilitated through things like sandbox challenges and hackathons, as well as active communication and interaction between teams. It is also very helpful for a business within its ecosystem to develop close relationships with its partners and customers, allowing them to exchange ideas both within and outside the organization.

India's Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are essential to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and advancing the global technology landscape. These GCCs have developed cultures that encourage talent, diversity and innovation, allowing employees to try fresh ideas and grow in their roles.

With an ambitious goal of expanding to $100 billion by 2030, India's GCC ecosystem is experiencing exponential growth driven by strategic initiatives, technological advancements, and a skilled workforce. The future is bright and something we should all be excited about.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ET Edge Insights, its management, or its members.

