Outdoor Track & Field Excited to compete in Texas Relays





AUSTIN The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros is excited about the opportunity to compete this week in the Texas Relays, one of the top outdoor events in the country. This is the first season since 2019 that UTRGV has admitted student-athletes to the prestigious competition, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The action kicks off for the Vaqueros on Thursday at Mike A. Myers Stadium. Fans can watch on Longhorn Network. “We are very excited. This is the first time since I have been here that we have been able to qualify for the competition and be represented in every event group,” said head coach Shareese Hicks said. “We are looking forward to seeing everyone compete and make it to the finals. UTRGV will send eight female student-athletes to compete in six individual events and will run two women's relays in Austin. It is also sending six men to tackle four individual events and will be represented in two men's relays. The youth of the group that will compete at Texas Relays speak about the potential and progress within the program. Freshmen Gael Romo ,a Weslaco East alum, James Fox And Adelheid Fleischmann from McAllen High and P'soularia Maxey will compete on Friday. UTRGV sends 10 from its stellar sophomore class Symoria Adkins ,Brownsville Hanna alum Alijah Castillo , Jaylen Critton , Nayla Harris , Jamari Harts , Derrius Hendrik , Hanna Hilding , Sam Johnson II , Rayja'nae Pettit And Jedidja Udunna . The upper class people representing the Vaqueros for the first time at this meeting will be Jermarion Stewart , Samantha Gonzalez , Gabriel Thomas Zoe Adams, It was Akers , Trinity Kirk , Jaleel Scott And Daniel Siaffa . If you get the opportunity to perform in front of a large audience at a summit midway through the outdoor season, it will be a great experience for learning and growing. “It's a great atmosphere. It teaches you how to stay balanced when you have so many crowds and when you're up against schools with a strong history in the sport. I'm really happy that they're getting this opportunity and I'm rest assured they won't disappoint you,” said Hicks. Through two outdoor meets, the Vaqueros have had great success and continued to show consistent development. Adkins was just named the Western Athletic Conference Women's Track Athlete of the Week for her outdoor debut, where she posted the conference's No. 1 time in the 100-meter hurdles and 200-meter dash. UTRGV currently has the highest time or score in seven events in the conference. Hicks is proud of the growth her team has already shown and is confident the Texas Relays experience will increase the Vaqueros' confidence and readiness throughout the season. “They knocked off the rust extremely quickly. They really figured out a lot of things to work on in the heat of the competition,” said Hicks. “It appeals to our young people who are growing up and becoming veterans and relying on their experience and generally being confident. We're happy with the growth and excited about the future progress.” UTRGV scheme

THURSDAY

Preliminary round 400 meters hurdles men, 5 p.m

Jaylen Critton

Daniel Siaffa Final 5,000 meters women, 8.50 pm

Samantha Gonzalez FRIDAY TRACK (rolling schedule)

Preliminary round 4×100 meters relay women, 9.35 am

Nayla Harris Zoe Adams, It was Akers , Symoria Adkins , Alijah Castillo Preliminary round of men's 4×100 meter relay

Sam Johnson II , Jamari Harts , Jermarion Stewart , Gael Romo Preliminary round 100 meters hurdles women

Symoria Adkins Preliminary round 110 meters hurdles men

Jaylen Critton

James Fox Preliminary rounds 100 meter sprint ladies

It was Akers

Nayla Harris Preliminary rounds 100 meter sprint men

Jamari Harts

Gael Romo Preliminary round of women's 4×400 meter relay

Alijah Castillo , P'soularia Maxey , Trinity Kirk Zoe Adams, Symoria Adkins Preliminary rounds of men's 4×400 meter relay

Derrius Hendrik , Jermarion Stewart , Jamari Harts , Sam Johnson II Men's 400m hurdles final, 5:40 p.m To be determined FRIDAY FIELD

Women's long jump, section B, 10am

Rayja'nae Pettit Men's long jump, section A, 12:30 p.m

Jedidja Udunna Women's triple jump, section B, 3 p.m

Gabriel Thomas SATURDAY FIELD

Women's discus throw, section B, 10am

Adelheid Fleischmann

Hanna Hilding SATURDAY TRACKFINALS (semi-rolling schedule)

1:30 p.m Men's 4×100 meter relay

Relay 4×100 meters ladies 2:10 PM Women's 100 meters hurdles

110 meters hurdles men 2:55 PM Women's 100 meter sprint

Men's 100 meter sprint 4:05 PM Men's 4×400 meter relay

Relay 4×400 meters ladies Support UTRGV Athletics|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

