National Library Week – Wrightsville Beach Magazine





There are a variety of things to see in the New Hanover County Public Libraries: teenagers playing table tennis, a young girl reading to a therapy dog, sewing machines set up for a beginner sewing class, or someone coming out with a metal detector or loom. loan. There are many reasons to celebrate the 21st century library during National Library Week, held April 7-13, 2024. The county library calendar shows an amazing variety of activities, including author readings, painting projects, individual basic computer assistance, business and legal seminars, and coloring time for adults. And of course, there are a wide variety of events dedicated to reading, from children's stories to dozens of book clubs across the four locations. One of the most interesting areas to check out online is the Library of Things, a lending library full of educational and fun items for all ages. There is a karaoke machine, loom, ukulele, metal detector, magna tile building set, pickleball paddles and games that can be checked out for three weeks by library members in good standing for resident and non-resident cards. Pine Valley librarian Statia McGourty said she loves the try-before-you-buy idea the Library of Things offers to new hobbyists. She also borrowed the sewing machine a few times. Book clubs range from classic to quirky and are available day and night. Some groups can be social and fun, while the idea of ​​targeting introverts is growing. Four years ago, librarian Dorothy Hodder doubted the interest in starting a silent book club. Sewing lessons, lectures, computer skills and story time are available at libraries. The thought of it excited me, says Hodder, who saw it a bit like her family gatherings, which her sister-in-law calls an introverted party. The idea is to meet in a room in the downtown library, formerly a Belk department store. Readers had a 10-minute conversation to discuss their individual books, then read in comfortable silence for an hour. The idea has taken off and morphed into the Wilmington Silent Book Club, which now rotates among all library branches. A quiet book club attendee, Alexandra, says she didn't care for normal book clubs where everyone tries to read the same book at the same pace. My father and I used to sit in a room and read in silence. “I thought it would be like this,” she says. Young animal lovers also have an option. Children ages 5 to 11 can read to trained therapy dogs who encourage new readers by being attentive listeners. Several family reading times are planned, including some that take place outside on the library grounds.

