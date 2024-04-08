Clemson football QB Trent Pearman is the big winner in the spring game

CLEMSON On a day when Clemson's third-team quarterback looked more like the starter and the starter and his backup looked more like the third- and fourth-team players, the dominant question after the team's annual orange and white spring game was on Saturday: who's going? are Trent Peermans backup this season?

We're kidding, of course, because Cade Klubnik is the Tigers' starting quarterback of the recent past, present and future, but on a sunny but crisp April afternoon, it was Pearman's time to shine.

I'm not a guy who's 6 feet tall. “I'm not going to throw it 250 feet,” said the 6-foot-4 Pearman. But I am someone who is going to compete and give everything. One thing I know is that effort doesn't go downhill, so I just try to give it my best shot.

His best performance looked quite impressive on Saturday in front of a crowd of an estimated 47,000 at Memorial Stadium, most of whom were probably more impressed by Pearman's ability than the performances of Klubnik and backup Christopher Vizzina.

Klubnik completed 13 of 26 passes for 158 yards and an interception that was returned 46 yards. Vizzina went 14-for-25 for 108 yards with two interceptions.

Pearman? He completed 13 of 18 passes for 141 yards and a perfectly placed fade to wide receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown. The former Daniel High standout also rushed eight times for 62 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown.

Spring football games don't usually show us much, but right or wrong, we draw some conclusions from them because that's about all the average fan can use as a barometer. It offers an early window, however unclear the picture, of what the future may bring.

If Saturday's exhibition game, which ended with the Dutch winning 27-12 over White, was an accurate indication, the entire offense needs a lot of work between now and a date against Georgia on August 31.

Incomplete, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said when asked about the state of his team's offense. Were still incomplete.

It didn't help that 12 key players were sidelined Saturday due to injury or various other ailments, including receivers Tyler Brown, Cole Turner and Troy Stellato, but there's no doubt the quarterback play will require improvement in the coming months.

We've had the opportunity to be a much more confident group, Swinney said. And our quarterback taking another step will be a good part of that.

In the meantime, Pearman was the man of the hour, and Swinney is happy to have him on the roster. In fact, Pearman's presence is the reason Swinney didn't pursue another quarterback with more zeal during the offseason.

We really believe in this kid, Swinney said. This guy threw for a billion yards in high school. He's a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year, and you don't get lucky and win back-to-back state championships. He has a lot of moxie, a lot of gamesmanship that comes naturally to him. He has full control over what we do. No one knows much about him or talks about him, but in practice he has been so consistent over the last year.

Pearman, whose father, Danny, is a former player and coach for the Tigers and is now the football scouting program director, admits his only goal is to help the team win.

It obviously felt good today, Pearman said. I like to think I'm a smart quarterback just trying to do his job. Growing up, Monday through Sunday was football (for me). This is my life and I love it.

If he has more days like Saturday, maybe he will love it even more.

